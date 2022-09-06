Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Pleasant Sunday weather; warming trend this week
It sure feels like autumn today. Far northern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin had Sunday morning lows in the 30s. Lows were mainly in the 40s elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a Sunday low of 50 degrees, but there were a lot of 40s in the metro area. Temps will recover nicely Sunday afternoon.
mprnews.org
Showers linger Saturday morning from SE Minnesota into Wisconsin
Light winds allowed fog to form in parts of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin overnight into Saturday. A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m. in the gray shaded areas of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:. Rain update. As of 7 a.m. showers covered parts of south-central Minnesota and most of southeastern...
mprnews.org
A warm start to September in Minnesota
Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
mprnews.org
Wastewater showing recent COVID declines in Twin Cities, no new strains
As our round up of the week’s data will show, we have a second consecutive week of mostly hopeful new info about COVID-19 as shown in everything from wastewater data to cases to hospitalizations. It could be the beginning of the end of the plateau-like wave that rose in...
mprnews.org
St. Cloud mosque break-in prompts calls for increased security
The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Minnesota is calling for increased security after a break-in at a St. Cloud mosque. Police were called to the Islamic Center of St. Cloud early Thursday morning. An employee discovered that intruders had broken a door and entered the mosque, then caused additional damage inside, including breaking ceiling tiles and ransacking an office.
mprnews.org
New Minnesota documentary looks to be the 'Friday Night Lights' of hockey
Iron Range native Tommy Haines grew up, as so many do in northern Minnesota, playing ice hockey. His love for the sport and culture surrounding it inspired his first documentary in 2008, and is the subject of his new documentary “Hockeyland,” showing soon in movie theaters across the state.
mprnews.org
Noem sought to avoid ethics hearing, seal off records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor argued in an April motion that the state's attorney general,...
mprnews.org
Selby Avenue JazzFest returns to St. Paul
The annual Selby Avenue JazzFest is being held on Saturday in St. Paul. Each year the event features a variety of genres from jazz, Latin, R&B, neo soul and reggae. Longtime organizer Mychael Wright says Rondo residents look forward to hearing the music each year and coming together as a community.
mprnews.org
Man charged with murder in St. Paul shooting that killed 3
A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s...
