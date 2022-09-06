ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Pleasant Sunday weather; warming trend this week

It sure feels like autumn today. Far northern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin had Sunday morning lows in the 30s. Lows were mainly in the 40s elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a Sunday low of 50 degrees, but there were a lot of 40s in the metro area. Temps will recover nicely Sunday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Showers linger Saturday morning from SE Minnesota into Wisconsin

Light winds allowed fog to form in parts of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin overnight into Saturday. A dense fog advisory continues until 9 a.m. in the gray shaded areas of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:. Rain update. As of 7 a.m. showers covered parts of south-central Minnesota and most of southeastern...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A warm start to September in Minnesota

Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
State
Texas State
City
Minnetonka, MN
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
mprnews.org

St. Cloud mosque break-in prompts calls for increased security

The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Minnesota is calling for increased security after a break-in at a St. Cloud mosque. Police were called to the Islamic Center of St. Cloud early Thursday morning. An employee discovered that intruders had broken a door and entered the mosque, then caused additional damage inside, including breaking ceiling tiles and ransacking an office.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Noem sought to avoid ethics hearing, seal off records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor argued in an April motion that the state's attorney general,...
POLITICS
mprnews.org

Selby Avenue JazzFest returns to St. Paul

The annual Selby Avenue JazzFest is being held on Saturday in St. Paul. Each year the event features a variety of genres from jazz, Latin, R&B, neo soul and reggae. Longtime organizer Mychael Wright says Rondo residents look forward to hearing the music each year and coming together as a community.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hornstein
mprnews.org

Man charged with murder in St. Paul shooting that killed 3

A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy