Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
Win Tickets: Northern California Renaissance Faire
WHEN: Weekends between September 17 2022 – October 23, 2022. 96.5 KOIT has your chance to win tickets to the Northern California Renaissance Faire!. Step Back in Time at the Northern California Renaissance Faire! Open weekends at Casa de Fruta in Hollister, starting September 17th thru October 23rd. This...
Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
Santa Cruz officials begin closing homeless encampment by San Lorenzo River
While there are an estimated 225 people living in the camp at the moment, people are being asked to move out in phases, according to the latest update on the city’s website last week.
VIDEO: Dog and sea lion play fetch together on California beach in the best video you’ll see today
In a video that’s gone viral, a dog and a sea lion can be seen playing fetch on a California beach. The clip, recorded over the weekend in Santa Cruz, shows the dog, Moe, chasing after a ball through incoming waves when a curious sea lion joins in. “It came all the way up to the beach and Moe went out and sniffed, and the sea lion gave a couple loving barks,” says owner Dave Nelson, who shot the video.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Squidfry 09.08.22: All One, Except…
ALL ONE, EXCEPT… Squid and Squid’s trusty bulldog Rosco P. Coltrane live a modest existence in Squid’s lair. Like the 99 percent of people on Earth, Squid doesn’t have the means to hire help to tidy Squid’s lair or serve shrimp-flavored popcorn on a silver platter. That’s not the case over at ONE Carmel, a luxury housing development in Carmel Valley formerly known as September Ranch. The development once mired in controversy was purchased in 2018 by DL Holdings and is set to build 73 homes.
Salinas firefighters extinguish fire outside water building
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas firefighters responded to a fire outside water building on Orange and Padre drive earlier Saturday evening. The fire was contained to outside of the building. Salinas Fire told KION it’s still investigating what sparked the fire. But firefighters did find a small homeless camp in the bushes along the building. The post Salinas firefighters extinguish fire outside water building appeared first on KION546.
Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
Corral De Tierra Power Outage
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): There are 1,140 customers without power in the Corral de Tierra neighborhood in Salinas on Monday afternoon. According to PG&E, the outage took place at 2:54 p.m. Crews are working on restoring power and investigating the cause of the outage. Power is estimated to be restored at 6:00 p.m. The post Corral De Tierra Power Outage appeared first on KION546.
Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo
The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Customer Service Account Representative at Pacific Cookie Company. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility...
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
University of California, Santa Cruz ranked as top public university in country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list, and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made the top 40-list for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%),...
4 Pronounced Dead after Fiery Crash on Blanco Road [Salinas, CA]
The deadly incident happened on September 2nd at about 2:56 p.m. in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. According to police, the victims were only identified as Ron, Art, Mike and Tom. Investigation showed that the four men were operating a Home Depot moving truck when it veered off the...
Sun Street waste facility shuts down, now what?
SALINAS, Calif. — After operating for over 17 years, the Sun Street Transfer Station, a waste and recycling facility in Salinas, is shutting down to make room for housing and business development. "The city basically told us they don't want this within the city limits," Patrick Mathews, the CEO...
Salinas Police and Fire Departments come together to remember 9/11
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday Morning, Salinas Police and Fire Departments came together to pay tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It was an intimate ceremony at Salinas Fire Station No. 1 as the community came together. Among those in attendance was Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek and Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. S.
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP-Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that a Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit and run crash on Sunday evening. Officers said the 69-year-old man was in a motorized wheelchair and crossing Capitola Road west of 7th avenue around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a 1999 The post Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run. appeared first on KION546.
