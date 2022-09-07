It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.

FISH CREEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO