De Pere, WI

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
Made in Wisconsin: Little Food Co.

It’s a milestone for any parent or caregiver, that moment when your little one starts eating real food. Maybe you remember jars of baby food or perhaps tried a baby-led weaning approach. For one Kaukauna mom, the idea to create from scratch, locally sourced purees in more than 30 different flavor combinations was the route she wanted to take.
100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
Week 4 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale

It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI

