2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Wisconsin renames 28 places to remove racist term for Native American women
WDIO-TV
GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
cw14online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
whby.com
Made in Wisconsin: Little Food Co.
It’s a milestone for any parent or caregiver, that moment when your little one starts eating real food. Maybe you remember jars of baby food or perhaps tried a baby-led weaning approach. For one Kaukauna mom, the idea to create from scratch, locally sourced purees in more than 30 different flavor combinations was the route she wanted to take.
wearegreenbay.com
100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
cw14online.com
Week 4 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Ready to Re-Do 4th of July Fireworks Show With 9/11 Remembrance
A rain postponed 4th of July fireworks show will be taking place this weekend in Two Rivers. The festivities, which will double as a special remembrance of the September 11th attacks, will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Walsh Field. There will be family activities and games along with concessions, numerous...
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
doorcountydailynews.com
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale
It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
