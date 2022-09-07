ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

High Point Sweeps Howard to Continue Play at Fairfield Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The High Point University volleyball team notched a 3-0 sweep of Howard on Friday night to continue play at the Fairfield Invitational. The Panthers are 2-0 on the weekend with one match to play against Fairfield. Site: Fairfield University RecPlex. Score: High Point 3 (25, 25,...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Sunday's Against the Spiders: Women's Soccer in Another Home Battle

The High Point University women's soccer team will welcome the Richmond Spiders back at home this Sunday. The Panthers (0-5-2) are on the hunt to add their first win of the season. High Point vs. Richmond | Sunday, September 11th | 1:00 PM. Vert Stadium | High Point, N.C. Watch...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

HPU Looks to Bounce Back at Coastal Carolina

The High Point University men's soccer travels to Coastal Carolina on Sunday, September 11th, to continue non-conference play. The match will not be available for live streaming. High Point at Coastal Carolina. Sunday, September 11th | 7:00 PM. CCU Soccer Stadium | Conway, S.C. Last Time Out. High Point met...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Three Panthers Selected in NLL Draft

TORONTO, Ontario -- Three current members of the High Point University men's lacrosse team were selected in the 2022 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Draft on Saturday night. This is the first time that three Panthers have been selected in the same NLL Draft. Grant Ammann was drafted to the Albany FireWolves, Hunter Vines was selected by the Vancouver Warriors, and Michael Ippolito was selected by the Panther City Lacrosse Club. Former Panther Tyler Hendrycks was also drafted in the second round to the Toronto Rock.
