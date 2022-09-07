ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

New York teacher's remains found in Massachusetts woods nearly 6 months after going missing

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2IuL_0hm6wW2j00

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- Investigators located the remains of a 42-year-old teacher from New York several months after she was reported missing.

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said a civilian walking in a wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee "discovered partial human remains" and contacted police on Thursday, Sept. 1. Numerous law enforcement agencies arrived at the location and said there was a "high likelihood" that the remains were those of Meghan Marohn.

Police reportedly "located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person."

WRGB-TV reports the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office confirmed Marohn had been positively identified.

Marohn was reportedly last seen March 27, and her family reported her missing two days later. Massachusetts State Police and Lee Police Department investigators conducted a search and said her 2017 Subaru Impreza was found at a "heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee."

According to a website started by her family that was dedicated to finding her, Marohn taught English at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, and had been there for three years. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey, also teaching English.

The site describes her as an "avid poet," saying she started the Troy Poem Project.

WTEN-TV reports North Colonie Central District said in a statement the "community is devastated" about the discovery of Marohn's remains.

The district added, "Meghan was a valued member of our school community and the news of her death impacts us all."

A cause and manner of death have not yet been revealed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Colonie, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Lee, MA
City
Chatham, MA
Latham, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Chatham, NY
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
South Lee, MA
City
Latham, NY
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Remains Of English Teacher Who Vanished In The Berkshires Positively Identified

The remains of a 42-year-old New York teacher who vanished several months ago in the Berkshires were discovered in a wooded area last week, officials said. Meghan Marohn’s remains were positively identified on Monday following an autopsy, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with Oxygen.com. Authorities discovered Marohn’s partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee, Massachusetts on Thursday, more than five months after she disappeared.
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Lee Police Department#Shaker High School#Chatham High School#Wten Tv
adirondackalmanack.com

Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected

On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
WMUR.com

Hiker dies after she was stricken with medical condition on New Hampshire trail

KILKENNY, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy