New York teacher's remains found in Massachusetts woods nearly 6 months after going missing

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- Investigators located the remains of a 42-year-old teacher from New York several months after she was reported missing.

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said a civilian walking in a wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee "discovered partial human remains" and contacted police on Thursday, Sept. 1. Numerous law enforcement agencies arrived at the location and said there was a "high likelihood" that the remains were those of Meghan Marohn.

Police reportedly "located additional remains believed to be those of the same missing person."

WRGB-TV reports the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office confirmed Marohn had been positively identified.

Marohn was reportedly last seen March 27, and her family reported her missing two days later. Massachusetts State Police and Lee Police Department investigators conducted a search and said her 2017 Subaru Impreza was found at a "heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee."

According to a website started by her family that was dedicated to finding her, Marohn taught English at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, and had been there for three years. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey, also teaching English.

The site describes her as an "avid poet," saying she started the Troy Poem Project.

WTEN-TV reports North Colonie Central District said in a statement the "community is devastated" about the discovery of Marohn's remains.

The district added, "Meghan was a valued member of our school community and the news of her death impacts us all."

A cause and manner of death have not yet been revealed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

