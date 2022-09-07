ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

School apologizes after unplanned baptisms

A baptism is normally a family affair - but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school say the event happened at school without them or their permission. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Cumberland, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Education
faytechcc.edu

FTCC holds annual 9/11 Remembrance

Fayetteville Technical Community College held its annual 9/11 Remembrance on Thursday, recognizing the heroism and sacrifice of first responders while honoring the lives lost in the tragic attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Local emergency services personnel featured prominently in the ceremony, which was held in the plaza...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Diploma#Polytechnic#Fast Track#K12#Highschool#Ftcc#Cphs
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Annual Heal the Ville event seeks to end violence in Fayetteville

Recollecting when she lived in Daytona, Florida, Demetria Murphy recalled seeing a house made out of glass from top to bottom. The notion of the house made her realize that all individuals live in glass houses, she said; though actions can be observed, the full truth behind those actions can not be heard.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL News

9 best things to do in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — After a year of lockdowns and shuttered businesses that limited travel and weekend fun, Fayetteville experienced a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, there are some indications that tourism was even stronger in our beloved North Carolina city in 2021 than it was in 2019. What...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

West Nile virus detected in Cumberland County, should you worry?

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve confirmed a case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus disease in Cumberland County. This is the county’s first reported case for 2022. NCDHHS said the young, elderly, and immunocompromised populations are at greatest risk;...
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy