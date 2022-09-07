Read full article on original website
Related
The Robesonian
Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WRAL
School apologizes after unplanned baptisms
A baptism is normally a family affair - but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school say the event happened at school without them or their permission. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
faytechcc.edu
FTCC holds annual 9/11 Remembrance
Fayetteville Technical Community College held its annual 9/11 Remembrance on Thursday, recognizing the heroism and sacrifice of first responders while honoring the lives lost in the tragic attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Local emergency services personnel featured prominently in the ceremony, which was held in the plaza...
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
wpde.com
Several companies seeking new employees at Marlboro County hiring event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 to help residents start a new career. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College – Marlboro campus. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. If...
THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN
ThumbsUp: Robeson County’s unemployment rate fell again in July, continuing a trend of improvement in a post-coronaviru
IN THIS ARTICLE
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Up and Coming Weekly
Annual Heal the Ville event seeks to end violence in Fayetteville
Recollecting when she lived in Daytona, Florida, Demetria Murphy recalled seeing a house made out of glass from top to bottom. The notion of the house made her realize that all individuals live in glass houses, she said; though actions can be observed, the full truth behind those actions can not be heard.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 9-11)
Raleigh, N.C. — It is a busy weekend in the Triangle! Here are some of our picks for family fun. There are Sept. 11 Day of Service projects happening all weekend. See this post about Activate Good's volunteer opportunities. Sept. 9-11: African World Peace Festival - Bring the kids...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Up and Coming Weekly
City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center
Newly elected City Council member Brenda McNair says she intended to vote for a motion to put funding for the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center on the agenda for the council’s next meeting. Instead, her vote was recorded as a “no” vote and resulted in a 5-5...
9 best things to do in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — After a year of lockdowns and shuttered businesses that limited travel and weekend fun, Fayetteville experienced a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, there are some indications that tourism was even stronger in our beloved North Carolina city in 2021 than it was in 2019. What...
cbs17
West Nile virus detected in Cumberland County, should you worry?
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve confirmed a case of neuroinvasive West Nile virus disease in Cumberland County. This is the county’s first reported case for 2022. NCDHHS said the young, elderly, and immunocompromised populations are at greatest risk;...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the E 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
cbs17
Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
Comments / 0