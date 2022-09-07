ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Defying Odds, UTA Grad Student Has Her Sights Set on Success

Almost every night after dinner, Aliza Capen and her mom, Rebecca, sit at their family’s kitchen table with their schoolwork. The household is busy, with Aliza in her first year in the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at The University of Texas at Arlington, and Rebecca working on her MSN in Nursing Education through UTA - both programs in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation. They help each other, especially with statistics, and compare class notes.
Introducing the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change

The University of Texas at Arlington’s Office of Multicultural Affairs has changed its name to the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change (OCESC) to better reflect its goal of implementing best practices in fostering an inclusive, diverse and equitable campus community. “We are excited to expand our current...
More efficient data center computing

A University of Texas at Arlington computer science team is using a $600,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop algorithms for microservice-based data center services that allow for quicker, more efficient use of data center computing resources. In addition, the grant will boost curriculum while supporting several doctoral students working...
Challenged and Banned Books Recognized by UTA Libraries During Banned Books Week

UTA Libraries supports librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers by recognizing the freedom to express ideas through its participation in Banned Books Week. Banned Book Week runs from Sept. 18- 24. For the past 40 years, Banned Books Week has featured books targeted for removal or restriction in libraries...
