Almost every night after dinner, Aliza Capen and her mom, Rebecca, sit at their family’s kitchen table with their schoolwork. The household is busy, with Aliza in her first year in the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at The University of Texas at Arlington, and Rebecca working on her MSN in Nursing Education through UTA - both programs in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation. They help each other, especially with statistics, and compare class notes.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO