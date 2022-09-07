ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvpublic.org

Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Returns

The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg this weekend for its 30th year. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will take place this weekend in Clarksburg. Started in 1990 by the Kelly Miller Alumni Association as a celebration...
CLARKSBURG, WV

