Mo. man accused of beating, stomping, fatally stabbing his wife while 2 children were home

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his wife with their children in close proximity before fleeing the scene.

On Sept. 4, at approximately 4:21 a.m., Hazelwood Police Department officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Lightwood Drive after a boy reported that his mother was deceased, the police department announced in a release.

At the scene, police said officers found two children and a deceased adult female. The children were reportedly transported to a hospital for examination. According to KMOV-TV, authorities spoke with the children's grandparents about taking custody.

One child is reportedly younger than 10 and the other is an infant.

KMOV identified the victim as 37-year-old Cristina Garcia.

The suspect, Gregory Smith III, fled the scene before authorities' arrival, according to police. Smith had allegedly beaten, stomped on, and stabbed his wife with a knife. Police also said the residence was covered in gasoline while the two children remained inside.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly concluded that the incident was likely a result of domestic violence.

On Sept. 4, police announced that Smith was at-large. The next day, on Sept. 5, police said Smith was located, arrested, and booked into the St. Louis County Jail for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He remains held without bond.

