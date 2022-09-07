ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

Mo. man accused of beating, stomping, fatally stabbing his wife while 2 children were home

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLtx0_0hm6v3jw00

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his wife with their children in close proximity before fleeing the scene.

On Sept. 4, at approximately 4:21 a.m., Hazelwood Police Department officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Lightwood Drive after a boy reported that his mother was deceased, the police department announced in a release.

At the scene, police said officers found two children and a deceased adult female. The children were reportedly transported to a hospital for examination. According to KMOV-TV, authorities spoke with the children's grandparents about taking custody.

One child is reportedly younger than 10 and the other is an infant.

KMOV identified the victim as 37-year-old Cristina Garcia.

The suspect, Gregory Smith III, fled the scene before authorities' arrival, according to police. Smith had allegedly beaten, stomped on, and stabbed his wife with a knife. Police also said the residence was covered in gasoline while the two children remained inside.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly concluded that the incident was likely a result of domestic violence.

On Sept. 4, police announced that Smith was at-large. The next day, on Sept. 5, police said Smith was located, arrested, and booked into the St. Louis County Jail for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He remains held without bond.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 11

Brittany Lance
2d ago

And stories like these are why there needs to be more resources for women, men, and children who are living with some abusive.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelwood, MO
Hazelwood, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for allegedly assaulting another man over $1

A 41-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly punching another man outside a Phillips 66 gas station in Arnold during a dispute over $1. An officer ran after the alleged assailant, who was riding a bicycle, and took him into custody, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called to the gas...
IMPERIAL, MO
KOMU

Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed after lunging at officer, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A suspect was killed when he lunged at an officer in St. Louis Wednesday, according to police. St. Louis police said a fugitive apprehensive team was called to an apartment near Page and Hodiamont during the morning hours. The 61-year-old they were there for had multiple felony warrants, police said. The man refused to come out and barricaded himself in the apartment. After several attempts to get the man outside, SWAT officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Gregory Smith#Violent Crime#Kmov Tv
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car

A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Granite City shooting

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

‘I lost my baby:’ Mother loses 10-year-old in Bellefontaine Road crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Tiara Jackson could never have predicted such a tragedy would shake up her world forever. “I haven’t processed it, I’m not processing. I’m still in shock about it,” said Jackson. “I lost my baby. And now I have to learn how to move on and live without my baby.”
myleaderpaper.com

Purse stolen from Eureka senior facility tracked to High Ridge

Eureka Police are trying to get in touch with four people who reportedly live at a home on Golden Circle in High Ridge in connection with the theft of a purse, iPhone and Apple watch from a nursing facility. GPS was used to track the phone to the High Ridge home, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
Metro East Star Online Newspaper

Granite City Police Department Works Fatal Shooting

GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy