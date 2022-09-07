ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom’s Kyle King Is a Family Man! Get an Update on Where Maci Bookout’s Ex Is Today?

By Kayla Aldecoa
 2 days ago
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kendall King/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Maci McKinney (née Bookout) had a rocky relationship with high school boyfriend Ryan Edwards. Following their split, she moved on with Kyle King who appeared to be the exact opposite of her ex. The pair’s relationship didn’t last, however, and he’s lived a quiet life in the years since. Keep scrolling to find out what Kyle is up to today.

Who Is Kyle King?

Teen Mom fans were first introduced to Kyle during season 2 of the hit reality series. Maci was a single teenage mother to son Bentley – whom she shares with Ryan – when she and Kyle got together.

The former couple moved in together to a home in Nashville, Tennessee. However, their relationship ultimately came to an end when the 16 & Pregnant alum claimed to have found “proof” of his infidelity.

“I discovered it,” Maci told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the season 4 reunion episode which aired in September 2012. “I did not give him the chance to admit anything. From what I knew and discovered, there was no reason to discuss.”

“I would have worked for it, and I feel like he just gave up,” she added.

After rekindling their romance, the pair went their separate ways for good and Maci went on to marry Taylor McKinney in October 2016.

Is Kyle King Married?

Following his breakup with Maci, Kyle moved on with Kendall Withrow. After more than two years together, Kyle proposed to the blonde beauty in June 2015.

“I said YES!!” Kendall captioned a photo of her engagement ring at the time.

Kyle and Kendall tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2016.

Does Kyle King Have Kids?

Just four days after getting down on one knee, the happy couple announced they were pregnant and expecting their first child together. Their son Krew was born in November of that year.

In the years since, the pair has expanded their family and welcomed two more sons: Kohen, born in August 2018, and Kai, born in November 2021.

Where Does Kyle King Live?

In June 2016, Kendall announced via Facebook that she and Kyle, along with her twin sister and other family members, purchased a 50-acre farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

“What a God send this was,” she captioned a series of photos at the time. “We got the farm! Looks like Jarren, Tony, Tanner, Dede and Kyle and I are all moving and building on this 50 acres! I’m going to have some pretty awesome neighbors.”

