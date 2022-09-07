Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Luxury Hotel Brand Edition Will Build Its First Stand-Alone Residences in Miami
Just when you thought all the branded residences have been announced, Edition reveals its plans for its first-ever standalone branded residences in—you guessed it—Miami. Located in the exclusive Edgewater neighborhood, the 55-story waterfront tower will have 185 bespoke homes. The 649-foot-high tower offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Downtown Miami, and the Miami Beach skyline. Edition enlisted architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founder of Arquitectonica, to design the glass tower, as well as Studio Munge to design the interiors. There will be one- to four-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 1,952 square feet to 3,864 square feet, starting at $1.7...
islandernews.com
Saturday dining on Key Biscayne
Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night
Are you looking to enjoy a dynamic, spirited, and vibrant nightlife?. You are reading: Things to do in downtown miami at night | 15 Fun Things To Do In Miami At Night. Look no further, as Miami is just the right destination for you. While the city has hundreds of...
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
December 2022 Miami Events, Holidays and Festivals
December is such a pleasant time to be in Miami, it is not only the cooler sunny skies that are the magnet but also the barrage of top line events that start kicking off throughout the city…. …the art and music festivals…. …the food fairs…. …the boating events…. …the Christmas...
Eater
Where to Have a Group Dinner in Miami
For those looking to dine out with a whole entourage, there are plenty of Miami restaurants beckoning. Whether it’s an exclusive private room, expansive dining area, or delicious platters to share, the options for eating out with a crowd in the Magic City abound. Note: Restaurants on this map...
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
3 Miami Restaurants Among The Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Breweries in Miami
When the craft beer craze officially took hold of Miami, beer lovers were ecstatic. Finally, we had more than one bar serving up good suds to swig down on a hot afternoon, after a long day at work, or with our friends. While the number of options has grown exponentially...
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ken Griffin sets record with Miami home purchase for $109M
Finance kingpin Ken Griffin has been revealed as the buyer in the most expensive residential real estate transfer in Miami history. The Citadel boss — who recently announced the relocation of his firm from crime-ravaged Chicago to Miami — purchased the four-acre compound in Coconut Grove for $106,875,000 last week, according to the Real Deal.
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Is Being Planned For Downtown Miami’s Cultural Center, Designed By Philip Johnson
The Miami-Dade Cultural Center in downtown Miami is expected to be demolished to make way for a much larger development, according to the Herald. The complex was completed in 1983, and designed by architect Philip Johnson, who was one of America’s top architects at the time. However, there were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southfloridahospitalnews.com
UHealth Breaks Ground on New North Miami Location
September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
miamisprings.com
Miami Springs / VG Real Estate Update
The table below shows the current status of the Miami Springs/VG real estate market as of Friday, September 2, 2022. All closed sales are within the last 90 days and all data per MLS. During the period of August 26, 2022 through September 2, 2022, there were reported 6 new...
Miami New Times
Miami Sculptor's Doomsday Bunker Installation Reported Stolen From Islamorada
Jillian Mayer's unassuming 20-foot black trailer disappeared over Labor Day weekend from a private storage lot in Islamorada. If it was thieves who absconded with the trailer, they might've thought they were getting away with yard tools or a lawnmower. Instead, they got an artist's work four years in the making.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Comments / 0