Just when you thought all the branded residences have been announced, Edition reveals its plans for its first-ever standalone branded residences in—you guessed it—Miami. Located in the exclusive Edgewater neighborhood, the 55-story waterfront tower will have 185 bespoke homes. The 649-foot-high tower offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Downtown Miami, and the Miami Beach skyline. Edition enlisted architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founder of Arquitectonica, to design the glass tower, as well as Studio Munge to design the interiors. There will be one- to four-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 1,952 square feet to 3,864 square feet, starting at $1.7...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO