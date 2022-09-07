Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model
“Limited edition” used to be a relatively common occurrence. With the seemingly never-ending shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, however, there have been very few specially-designed consoles for Sony or Microsoft lately. Nintendo, on the other hand, is still finding a way to not only meet the demand for their still wildly successful Nintendo Switch but even give all their major franchises special-edition consoles for fans willing to pay a little extra.
hypebeast.com
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
IGN
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets First Look At Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft Forward event has just kicked off and the fans are at cloud 9. They have finally been graced with a first look for the highly anticipated Assassins Creed title. The next instalment to the Assassins Creed franchise was announced a couple of days ago and the players were informed that the name for this instalment has been set as Assassins Creed Mirage.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Official Mod Support
CD Projekt Red has released an official modding tool called REDmod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to officially create and install their own mods to the PC version of the game. As reported by Eurogamer, the REDmod tool includes custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more that lets players easily create...
IGN
Everything New In Splatoon 3
Despite its many similarities to the previous game, Splatoon 3 does offer a variety of new features—most of which, if not all, are welcomed additions. This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide gives a brief overview of all the most important new features, mechanisms items, etc in the game. This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive catalog of every new piece of gear. Instead, we want you it serves as a showcase for all the major additions to the game, and each section includes links for their respective wiki pages which contain the more granular details.
IGN
What Returning Players Need to Know - Save Data Bonus, Changes, and More
Many would consider Splatoon 3 as “just more Splatoon 2,” and that is essentially true. Splatoon 3 is simply the most refined and improved version of Splatoon. Though most of the changes from Splatoon 2 to 3 are fairly minor, the quality-of-life features are such welcomed additions—and there are so many of them—that Splatoon 3 does feel like an upgrade of the previous title. If you’re a returning player to the series, this page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide is for you. We’ll feature some of the biggest and most relevant changes we discovered in Splatoon 3.
IGN
How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Much of your time playing through Disney Dreamlight Valley will be focused on Quests; missions provided by the various inhabitants of your village. This page acts as a hub for the various Quests available in the game, broken down by the Introductory questlines, and a page for each character's unique questlines.
IGN
Pokemon GO Deoxys Forms, Raid, and Shiny Guide
The Legendary Pokemon, Deoxys takes center stage in an upcoming Raid Day within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raid Day, as well as what Deoxys variants there are, and the Deoxys counters and strategies you should be aware of.
IGN
Iron Banner
The Destiny 2 Iron Banner is a week-long special event that takes place in The Crucible of Destiny 2. During this multiplayer event, players can earn tokens to turn in to Lord Saladin at the Traveler that can be redeemed for new gear. The Destiny 2 Iron Banner in Season...
IGN
The Division Resurgence Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Enter The Division Resurgence, an intense multiplayer experience coming to mobile. You can register now for the closed beta coming this fall.
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
IGN
Multiversus Patch Notes 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a fresh batch of Patch Notes is available to see all the new changes, fixes, and improvements. The Patch Notes were briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series
After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
Diablo 4: Everything we know about Blizzard's 2023 sequel
Details on Diablo 4 classes, release window, monetization, beta, and more
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam Raid counters and best moves
Mega Alakazam makes its Pokemon Go debut and here are the best Pokemon to take it down. These Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam counters will make sure you catch this Gen 1 Psychic-type when it appears in raids. It's a Pokemon that's one of the more iconic in the whole franchise, but its Mega Evolution has been noticeably absent since the popular mobile game introduced the mechanic a few years ago.
