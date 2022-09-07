Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.

