Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Related
Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash
Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
sciotopost.com
Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
cwcolumbus.com
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
16-year-old hurt in shooting at Rally's restaurant near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at a Rally's restaurant near The Ohio State University campus. The shooting happened just before 2:20 a.m. at the Rally's located at 2556 North High Street, according to police. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
richlandsource.com
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Police: Woman shot in the neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. in the area of East 5th Avenue and Interstate 71. Officers responded to the scene and located the woman inside...
Double Murder Suspects, 15 and 16-Years-Old Arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – the Columbus Police Department has announced the arrest of two teenagers wanted...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
Columbus police policy change puts restrictions on serving warrants overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made a policy change on Thursday regarding when officers can execute arrest warrants for lower-level offenses. Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division stating officers cannot execute pre-planned arrest warrants at private homes for misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless it is approved by a lieutenant or someone with a higher authority.
Comments / 0