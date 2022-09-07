Read full article on original website
Outdoor Tai Chi at Patterson Park Community Center
Meet our two new yoga instructors and experience the benefits of yoga:. This event is open to everyone age 15 and up, whether you are a beginner or are a current yoga student. Discover and experience the benefits of yoga!. What to bring:. Your own yoga mat or a large...
Aristocats KIDS Performance - Homeschool Show
Join us as our Perform Murfreesboro Homeschool group performs the Disney classic, Aristocats KIDS! For all ages.
Yoga with Larry
Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
PM Indoor Pickleball at McFadden Community Center
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website.
Forever Fit at Patterson Park Community Center
Forever Fit Specifically designed for men and women over the age of 50. This class will improve your cardiovascular capacity, muscle strength, as well as your flexibility.
Social Art
Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
Art Connection
Bring your own supplies and projects and work alongside like-minded artists for inspiration and creativity. Limit 10 Room 406.
Karaoke at St. Clair
Do you like to sing? Share your talents with this fun group. Sing along with your favorite musicians while reading the lyrics from a large screen TV. Room 105.
Young People's Choir of Murfreesboro
The Young People's Choir is a vocal music ensemble dedicated to providing music education and performance opportunities through ensemble participation for children in the city and county. For ages 8-18.
Police warn ‘Felony Lane Gang’ operating again in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. The...
