‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee
More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return
While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa Asking for Her AEW Release
There was a rumor circulating that Thunder Rosa had allegedly submitted a release request to AEW. That is not the case, despite what you may have heard. It was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez that Rosa did not make a request to be released. Alvarez confirmed, “Thunder Rosa did not request her release.”
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW Star Leaving The Company
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW and there have also been some departures as well. It was recently reported that Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired last month and he is now done with the company. Fightful Select reports that AEW and Bobby...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown
At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
Top AEW Personality is Reportedly Said to Be Tony Khan’s “Right-Hand Man”
Tony Khan seems to have found someone who he can rely on. Tony Schiavone who was recently announced to now hold the title of ‘Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent’ in the talent relations department, seems to be assisting Khan in the aftermath of AEW All Out.
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Accused Of Punching & Biting Gym Manager Before Arrest
Velveteen Dream was once considered one of NXT’s biggest stars. Now, he was involved in multiple scandals. The latest is a bit of information is quite stunning. TMZ broke an exclusive story that Dream assaulted a gym employee before his arrest last month by punching the man in the face and biting him, according to new police documents. The incident allegedly happened on August 20th at around 8:40 PM at Club Orlando, a fitness facility in Orlando, Florida.
wrestlinginc.com
PCO Recalls His Issues With The Kliq While Discussing Backstage AEW All Out Fight
PCO is no stranger to locker rooms rife with tension. Having worked in both the WWF and WCW in the 90s, PCO has a unique perspective on the recent locker room scuffle in AEW. "I've been through those things too," PCO told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "I've been there, I've done that. That's why I speak with experience. The way I've handled my things in the past with The Kliq with Shawn [Michaels] and Diesel [Kevin Nash] and it was some bad blood at that time." Michaels and Nash were notorious for their attitudes backstage during the WWF's "New Generation," and the former WWF Tag Team Champion butted heads with them on more than one occasion.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
Yardbarker
There are no plans for Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year
Back in 2020, WrestlingNews.co first reported about long-term plans for Roman Reigns to turn babyface. Back in April of this year, we reported that there were no plans for Reigns to drop the WWE Universal Championship anytime soon because the idea is to elevate him to the level of someone like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.
PWMania
Latest News on the AEW All Out Backstage Fight and Investigation
The fallout from the backstage melee that occurred following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view continues. The full details of the incident, which pitted CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson, can be found by clicking here. The AEW World Title, which Punk won from Jon Moxley at All Out, and the AEW World Trios Titles, which The Elite won at All Out by defeating Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver, were vacated by AEW President Tony Khan at this week’s Dynamite. A tournament is underway to determine a new World Champion, and Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on Dynamite to become the new Trios Champions. According to reports, a third-party investigation is underway to determine exactly what occurred on Sunday night at the NOW Arena. Punk and Steel were rumored to be fired or suspended, and it was also reported that “everyone involved,” including Omega, Nick, Matt, AEW Producer Pat Buck, Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, were suspended. According to one of the earlier reports, Cutler, Buck, and Daniels were among those attempting to calm the situation, and it’s unclear why they were reportedly suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley On How The Feel Of WWE Is Changing Under Triple H's Creative Vision
The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has opened up on how she feels things have changed since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took on the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer. Levesque was put in that position after Vince McMahon retired, and Ripley, who is quite familiar with Levesque's vision from their time in "NXT," detailed the changes that she has felt on the main roster.
PWMania
Backstage News on Bobby Fish’s AEW Departure and His Issues with CM Punk
It has been reported that Bobby Fish and the officials at AEW were unable to come to an agreement on the financial terms prior to his release last month. After his one-year contract was not renewed on August 31, Fish was able to become a free agent. It was reported the week before last by the Wrestling Observer that the door is not closed on Fish and AEW possibly reaching a new deal in the future, but that he was released when the two sides could not agree on a new deal.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Draws Comparison Between Tony Khan And Colt Cabana Following CM Punk Comments
Kevin Nash has some thoughts on one of CM Punk's verbal jabs towards Colt Cabana. While many assumed the talk coming out of All Out would be the return of MJF, who confronted Punk to close the show, Punk unleashed a scathing rant aimed at several people during the post-All Out media scrum, and the attention turned to Punk's harsh words toward AEW EVPs and the backstage fight that ensued. Punk, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have all been suspended in the aftermath of the melee, as reported by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW News Regarding Scrapped Jon Moxley Plans
It's been one hell of a week for AEW's Jon Moxley. He began it by losing the AEW World Championship at All Out to CM Punk, only to find himself part of the AEW World Title tournament on "AEW Dynamite" after Punk was forced to vacate the title due to injury and a reported backstage brawl following All Out. Much like Dante from "Clerks," this all occurred when Mox wasn't even supposed to be there.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Hypes Title Match For Tonight's AEW Rampage
It's Friday, which means the clip of Daniel Craig saying "Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend" will be filling up social media timelines and "AEW Rampage" will be airing later this evening. And while AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is excited for the whole card, there's one match he's decided to highlight as we crawl ever so closer to show time.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee's New Full-Time Gig And WWE Status
Pat McAfee is not one to have a light schedule at any time, as he is a commentator for WWE's "SmackDown" brand and has the "Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube, where he talks sports and other events multiple times per week. McAfee has also wrestled in WWE, both on "NXT" and the main roster, taking on opponents such as Adam Cole, Austin Theory, and even former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. McAfee most recently wrestled Happy Corbin, who he lived with at one point, at SummerSlam 2022, a match that saw him walk away with the victory following a Code Red to Corbin.
