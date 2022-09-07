Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Bartsch and Casillas Earn MW Weekly Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State's Paige Bartsch and Allison Casillas have been named the Mountain West Volleyball offensive and defensive players of the week for Sept. 12 as announced by the league's office on Monday. The duo led Boise State to a perfect 4-0 week with a win at Idaho State (Sept. 5) before sweeping a three-match homestand versus Butler, Southern Utah and Eastern Washington to win the Boise State Classic championship (Sept. 9-10).
Bronco Sports
Boise State Commits to Providing Academic Achievement Awards
BOISE, Idaho - Boise State Athletics will provide financial awards to student-athletes in the 2022-23 academic year, among other educationally-related benefits, thanks to its new Academic Achievement Fund, announced Monday by director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "The Academic Achievement Fund not only encourages excellence in the classroom, it demonstrates our...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Roll Past Roadrunners 5-1
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Freshman Hayden Wilsey scored her second brace of the season as Boise State women's soccer powered past CSU Bakersfield in 5-1 fashion Sunday morning on the road. The Roadrunners (2-5-0) opened the match with an aggressive press that had the Broncos defending in their own half...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Down EWU to Win Boise State Classic
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's volleyball team capped an undefeated weekend with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20) victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday to claim the Boise State Classic championship. The Broncos rallied from one set down to defeat the Eagles in Bronco Gym to finish the weekend at 3-0 and the week at 4-0 overall. The Blue and Orange have now won five straight contests to improve to 7-1 on the year.
