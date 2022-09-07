BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's volleyball team capped an undefeated weekend with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20) victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday to claim the Boise State Classic championship. The Broncos rallied from one set down to defeat the Eagles in Bronco Gym to finish the weekend at 3-0 and the week at 4-0 overall. The Blue and Orange have now won five straight contests to improve to 7-1 on the year.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO