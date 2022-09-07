In the Jacksonville Jaguars high school football game of the week, a goal line stand by the Raines’ defense and a failed scramble drill by Sandalwood resulted in the Vikings bouncing back into the win column, 14-8. An early Roman Doles rushing touchdown separated the teams at halftime and a 65-yard dash by Sincere Cohen was the game-winner in a defensive showcase between Gateway Conference teams. ...

