Jacksonville, FL

The Florida Times-Union

Raines' goal line stand the difference in Gateway Conference 'Game of the Week' clash

In the Jacksonville Jaguars high school football game of the week, a goal line stand by the Raines’ defense and a failed scramble drill by Sandalwood resulted in the Vikings bouncing back into the win column, 14-8. An early Roman Doles rushing touchdown separated the teams at halftime and a 65-yard dash by Sincere Cohen was the game-winner in a defensive showcase between Gateway Conference teams. ...
