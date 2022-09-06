Read full article on original website
Related
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Benzinga
Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%
Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.
Benzinga
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED 55 YEARS OF SUCCESS FOR COHIBA, THE WORLD'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS PREMIUM TOBACCO BRAND
- The exclusive event held in Havana, Cuba, was attended by people from 43 countries and renowned national and international artists, such as James Morrison, who was in charge of giving the closing concert of the evening. - During the event, two unique humidors in the world were auctioned for...
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Trims Spotify Stake And Adds Another $3.5M In This Chipmaker
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 25,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $3.52 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 33rd largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a...
Comments / 0