Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%

Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
