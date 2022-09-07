ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metcalfe County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wnky.com

Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief

FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

World renowned oceanographer speaks at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It seems like anyone who wasn’t watching the NFL kick-off was over at SKyPAC for one of the absolute coolest events: a talk all about underwater archeology. Warren County Public Library arranged for one of the world’s best-known oceanographers to visit Bowing Green.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Barren County, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 29, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2022. Allison J. Price, 45, of Summer Shade, and William B. Price, 34, of Horse Cave. Aug. 30, 2022:. Ellison M. Hale, 22, and William R. Jackson, 23,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobe Publishing Inc#Iga#Barren
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident

BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
CAVE CITY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Guthrie
Person
David Givens
wnky.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City

PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
PARK CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder

A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90

CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Ammonia leak detected at Country Oven Bakery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Country Oven Bakery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Seven units – including Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 6 and Truck 6 – were dispatched to the scene. According to BGFD, the ammonia leak is now contained. No injuries are reported at this time.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy