Flood Advisory for Maui County, HI
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE. ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in. streams. * ADDITIONAL...
Flash Flood Warning for Maui County, HI
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... * At 2:22 PM HST, Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that. nearly stationary heavy showers near Kihei has led to the closure. of South Kihei Road near Kalama park. Rain was falling at a rate. of...
Seasonal employees sought for PALS Winter Program
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation PALS Program is seeking seasonal employees for its Winter 2022 session. Employment will be from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Hired employees will work eight-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all County holidays. For...
Mayor Victorino signs bill enabling homeless people to sleep in vehicles in county parking lots
Mayor Michael Victorino announced during a press conference today that he has signed Bill 108, approved unanimously by the Maui County Council on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The new law enables a one-year pilot program for homeless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles on a County lot. The Maui County Council and the Mayor’s Office worked together to identify the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku as the County’s preferred site.
Kihei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service
Flooding in Kihei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kihei Villager Route #15 and the Kihei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
Mayor Victorino releases statement following death of Queen Elizabeth II
“On behalf of the people of the County of Maui, my wife Joycelyn and I extend our aloha and deepest sympathies to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and to the people of the United Kingdom. The Union Jack, on Hawaii’s flag since 1816, is a symbol of the long friendship between our islands and the British Isles.
