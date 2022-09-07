ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
hh-today.com

Update on Waverly Lake, and more …

Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
ALBANY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Report released on fatal bike crash

The accident that killed an Albany bicyclist on Riverside Drive on Aug. 23 remains “under investigation,” according to a police traffic crash report the Linn County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday. The report is a standard form to be filled out after any crash. There’s a page...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
OAKRIDGE, OR
beachconnection.net

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9

Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Missing Florence woman and daughter found

FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
FLORENCE, OR
hh-today.com

What will replace trees on 2nd Avenue?

A year and a half ago, the City of Albany took out nine trees on Second Avenue behind the Oregon Department of Human Services building, just east of Lyon Street, and planned to replace them. What happened to the replacements, I wondered the other day. The nine trees at issue...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES

As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

