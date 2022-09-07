ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Glasgow, KY
Glasgow, KY
Health
wnky.com

Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fire damages home on Fair Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Smith
wnky.com

Ammonia leak detected at Country Oven Bakery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Country Oven Bakery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Seven units – including Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 6 and Truck 6 – were dispatched to the scene. According to BGFD, the ammonia leak is now contained. No injuries are reported at this time.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident

BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder

A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Jobe Publishing Inc#Smith S Education#Physical Therapist
WBKO

Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY

CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report

The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspection report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place in August. The Fruit Market-Food 96%, freezer in need of defrosting, ladies’ restroom commode in poor repair, light in ladies’ restroom in poor repair, floor throughout building in need of cleaning.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Horse Cave adult bookstore closed for good after investigation

HORSE CAVE — An adult bookstore in Hart County visible from Interstate 65 has been permanently closed after a court hearing last Wednesday. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the Horse Cave Adult Book Store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction of the store along Flint Ridge Road. The restriction prevents the future sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
k105.com

Elizabethtown man already arrested for pointing gun at, assaulting woman, indicted for robbing another victim with ‘deadly weapon’

An Elizabethtown man already accused of assaulting a female and threatening her with a gun has been indicted on a robbery charge. Travis Dean England, 33, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury for first-degree robbery for an incident in June. According to The News-Enterprise, England robbed someone with a “deadly weapon.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wnky.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Driver escapes serious injury when dump truck overturns in Leitchfield

The driver escaped injury when a dump truck overturned in Leitchfield Friday morning. The Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 900 block of West White Oak Street (Hwy 62) at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wcluradio.com

Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City

PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
PARK CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy