kentuckytoday.com
Anonymous donations, prayer have Southside Glasgow church project on track
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – At a time when many churches are tightening belts with pandemic and inflation concerns, Southside Baptist in Glasgow is forging ahead on a $1.8 million building project for a new church. Pastor David Purichia and his congregation have plenty of reasons to praise God for...
wnky.com
4-year-old leukemia survivor throwing out first pitch at the Hot Rods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“That is something that no parent should ever have to hear is ‘your child has cancer’,” said Kelsie Cooksey. At only 18 months old, Weston Cooksey was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “That is a cancer in the bone marrow of those b-cells....
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
WLKY.com
Hardin County mother plans to honor 8-year-old son after losing battle with cancer
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Natalie Sweatt remembers with vivid detail the conversation with her son's doctor last month. "He said, 'It's not good' and he started crying and he pulled up the scans," Sweatt said. She was told her son's cancer had returned. The doctor told her to take...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
wnky.com
Fire damages home on Fair Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
wnky.com
Ammonia leak detected at Country Oven Bakery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Country Oven Bakery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Seven units – including Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 4, Engine 6 and Truck 6 – were dispatched to the scene. According to BGFD, the ammonia leak is now contained. No injuries are reported at this time.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
lakercountry.com
Restaurant and Retail Inspections Report
The following is the latest retail and restaurant inspection report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. These inspections took place in August. The Fruit Market-Food 96%, freezer in need of defrosting, ladies’ restroom commode in poor repair, light in ladies’ restroom in poor repair, floor throughout building in need of cleaning.
wcluradio.com
Horse Cave adult bookstore closed for good after investigation
HORSE CAVE — An adult bookstore in Hart County visible from Interstate 65 has been permanently closed after a court hearing last Wednesday. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the Horse Cave Adult Book Store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction of the store along Flint Ridge Road. The restriction prevents the future sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise.
k105.com
Elizabethtown man already arrested for pointing gun at, assaulting woman, indicted for robbing another victim with ‘deadly weapon’
An Elizabethtown man already accused of assaulting a female and threatening her with a gun has been indicted on a robbery charge. Travis Dean England, 33, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury for first-degree robbery for an incident in June. According to The News-Enterprise, England robbed someone with a “deadly weapon.”
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
k105.com
Driver escapes serious injury when dump truck overturns in Leitchfield
The driver escaped injury when a dump truck overturned in Leitchfield Friday morning. The Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 900 block of West White Oak Street (Hwy 62) at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they...
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
