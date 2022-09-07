Read full article on original website
Worthington Farmers Market
The Worthington Farmers Market will take place in historic downtown Worthington April 2, 2022 through December 17, 2022. Organizers are continuing the expanded layout and safety protocols to create a safe shopping experience for visitors and vendors.
Notice of Public Hearing - September 19, 2022
Worthington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 7:00 pm to further consider the following Ordinances:. Accepting the Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor. Ordinance No. 28-2022. Accepting...
Patriot Day - 9/11 Remembrance
The Ceremony is organized by Leasure-Blackston American Legion Post 239 and will feature speakers, music and remembrances to commemorate and honor those lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. More details will be added when they are available. Flag Planting. For the past several years, volunteers have placed 2,977...
