ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Homewood, AL
College Sports
Homewood, AL
Sports
City
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Will Muschamp
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown

When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samford#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Bulldogs#The University Of Georgia#Fcs#Sec
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy