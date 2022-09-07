Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Samford game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for Week 2 game (Sept. 10, 2022)
The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 in a Week 2 game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia is coming off a 49-3 win over Oregon to start...
Georgia vs. Samford: Everything You Need to Know
What do you need to know about Saturday's home opener for Georgia against Samford?
dawgnation.com
Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win
When Adonai Mitchell was asked about his touchdown catch in the opening win over Oregon, he more or less shrugged it off. A simple fade route was called, and Mitchell and Bennett have run the play so many times in practice you would think Nathen Fielder was involved. What got...
Georgia football: Ladd McConkey still using elusive play to stun defenses
When the Georgia Bulldogs were on the verge of striking for the game’s first points in their showdown with Oregon last Saturday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken decided to get creative with his first-and-goal call. The call in question put the ball in the hands of sophomore wide receiver Ladd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas vs. Alabama: Quinn Ewers' injury, Longhorns' upset bid at halftime generates media reaction
Texas and Alabama are knotted at 10 at halftime. Alabama coach Nick Saban expected a tough game heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide's first road contest of the 2022 season and thus far, he was right. "We obviously have a huge challenge — a pretty heavy load — in terms...
Georgia vs Samford: How to watch, listen, stream the game
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Samford in Athens in the 2022 season home opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the non-conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Quinn Ewers injury: Texas QB leaves Alabama game with hurt shoulder
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was slow to get up late in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Alabama following a personal foul penalty on Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. Ewers threw the football away inside the red zone when Turner hit the quarterback and landed on his shoulder with his full force.
Dabo Swinney contract extension: Clemson football coach details new deal with Tigers
Clemson's Dabo Swinney recently signed a contract extension that made him college football's second-highest paid head coach. The deal has an annual value of $11.5 million, though his earnings will vary by year. It will also keep him on the books through at least the 2031 season. “Honestly it’s something...
RELATED PEOPLE
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs. Texas
The Crimson Tide and Longhorns aren't only head-to-head on the field this weekend.
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
CBS 46
Georgia Dept. of Transportation to build express lanes on I-285 top end
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate 285 every day. “The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” driver Jazmine Lawrence said.
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0