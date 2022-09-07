Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg Calls Out Elon Musk's Neuralink: 'You Want The Mature Version Of That'
Meta Platforms, Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” Aug. 25 to discuss the big tech company’s research and product development plans as it continues a launch into the Metaverse. After discussing Meta’s investment plans to spend over $10 billion...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meta axes team responsible for considering the downside to its own products—just a year after company’s vice president talked it up
The company has disbanded the team responsible for addressing potential ethical concerns about its products, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Elon Musk's SpaceX Collaborates With T-Mobile To Put An End To Cell Phone 'Dead Zones'
SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS held a joint event at the former's Starbase facility in South Texas on Thursday to announce a technology partnership. What Happened: At the live event, SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled a plan to bring satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.
The Verge
Signal names Google walkout organizer as new company president
Signal officially has a new president. For the newly created position, the company behind the encrypted messaging app has hired Meredith Whittaker, a former Google manager and co-founder of the AI Now Institute. Whittaker made the announcement herself in a post on the Signal blog, where she outlined the strategic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Elon Musk Reacts To Former CIA Security Expert's Twitter Bots Estimate: '...This Deal Is Awesome'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a dig at Twitter Inc (NYSE: NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday while reacting to a security expert’s estimate of the spam accounts present on the microblogging site. What Happened: Musk shared a report from The Australian newspaper that featured former Central Intelligence Agency...
Snap won't turn into TikTok, Spiegel says
Facing serious headwinds, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday the company plans to double down on its focus on close visual communications between friends and family, rather than turn its entire business into a TikTok-like feed. Why it matters: Meta has faced intense user blowback for trying to pivot Instagram...
Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight
Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
CNBC
Tim Cook still runs Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday: ‘He was the best teacher I've ever had’
Tim Cook says it's never been his goal to run Apple the exact same way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs' influence is still strongly felt at the company, Cook says — and it likely always will be. "We don't sit around and say: 'What would Steve do?' He told...
Elon Musk Hints At Potential Apple-SpaceX Partnership For iPhone 14 Satellite Feature
Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter Thursday that the iPhone team is obviously “super smart.”. “For sure, closing link from space to phone...
The Verge
Tens of thousands of viewers watched a fake Apple crypto scam on YouTube
Someone on YouTube was live streaming an old interview with Tim Cook that was seemingly being used to attract attention to a crypto scam — and when it was live, tens of thousands of viewers were tuning. If you’ve seen crypto scams on YouTube before, you would have recognized...
Elon Musk Serves 2nd Termination Letter To Twitter On Undisclosed Bases: What You Need To Know
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent a second termination letter to Twitter, Inc. TWTR on Monday — this time adding additional bases separate and distinct from the ones mentioned in the July 8 termination letter — according to an amendment to the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on Tuesday.
Starlink had talks with Apple over satellite messaging feature - Musk
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Thursday that his company SpaceX had promising talks with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) over using Starlink's satellite services to underpin the iPhone 14's new emergency SOS feature.
Comments / 0