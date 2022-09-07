Read full article on original website
Scaling brain neurogenesis across evolution
The neocortex, the outer region of the cerebral cortex, is an evolutionarily advanced brain structure that is responsible for cognitive abilities. It has expanded in size and function across the mammalian clade (1). The extraordinary cognitive abilities of humans are thought to rely on brain size (and thus the number of neurons) and the intricate cytoarchitecture of the neocortex. The expansion and folding of the neocortex have been partly attributed to the existence of basal radial glial cells (bRGs). These progenitors generate most cortical neurons, and their number increases in gyrencephalic mammals (which have neocortical folds), such as primates and ferrets. On page 1170 of this issue, Pinson et al. (2) report that expression of a variant of human transketolase-like protein 1 (TKTL1) increases the number of bRGs in modern humans and thereby the output of upper layer projection neurons. This genetic change could contribute to differences in cognition with extinct archaic humans.
The microbiome-derived metabolite TMAO drives immune activation and boosts responses to immune checkpoint blockade in pancreatic cancer
Despite its success, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has largely failed in patients with pancreatic cancer; how the microbiome contributes to this failure is unclear. Here, Mirji et al. used mouse pancreatic tumor modeling to establish that a metabolite produced from the gut microbiome, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), delayed tumor growth. Treating mice with TMAO slowed tumor growth in a type I IFN–mediated manner, correlating to more immunostimulatory macrophages and CD8+ T cells in tumors. TMAO administration boosted the efficacy of ICB in mouse models and gut bacteria that produce a key enzyme for TMAO production positively correlated to survival in patients with cancer. Thus, targeting TMAO production in the gut microbiome might be a way to improve the efficacy of ICB in patients with pancreatic cancer.
Heat selection enables highly scalable methylome profiling in cell-free DNA for noninvasive monitoring of cancer patients
Genome-wide analysis of cell-free DNA methylation profile is a promising approach for sensitive and specific detection of many cancers. However, scaling such assays for clinical translation is impractical because of the high cost of whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. We show that the small fraction of GC-rich genome is highly enriched in CpG sites and disproportionately harbors most of the cancer-specific methylation signature. Here, we report on the simple and effective heat enrichment of CpG-rich regions for bisulfite sequencing (Heatrich-BS) platform that allows for focused methylation profiling in these highly informative regions. Our novel method and bioinformatics algorithm enable accurate tumor burden estimation and quantitative tracking of colorectal cancer patient’s response to treatment at much reduced sequencing cost suitable for frequent monitoring. We also show tumor epigenetic subtyping using Heatrich-BS, which could enable patient stratification. Heatrich-BS holds great potential for highly scalable screening and monitoring of cancer using liquid biopsy.
COVID-19 and children
There has been substantial research on adult COVID-19 and how to treat it. But how do severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections afflict children? The COVID-19 pandemic has yielded many surprises, not least that children generally develop less severe disease than older adults, which is unusual for a respiratory disease. However, some children can develop serious complications from COVID-19, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and Long Covid, even after mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. Why this occurs in some and not others is an important question. Moreover, when children do contract COVID-19, understanding their role in transmission, especially in schools and at home, is crucial to ensuring effective mitigation measures. Therefore, in addition to nonpharmaceutical interventions, such as improved ventilation, there is a strong case to vaccinate children so as to reduce possible long-term effects from infection and to decrease transmission. But questions remain about whether vaccination might skew immune responses to variants in the long term. As the experts discuss below, more is being learned about these important issues, but much more research is needed to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 in children. –Gemma K. Alderton.
Sensing of SARS-CoV-2 by pDCs and their subsequent production of IFN-I contribute to macrophage-induced cytokine storm during COVID-19
In severe COVID-19, macrophages induce cytokine storms, which can lead to poor patient outcomes. However, macrophages are not directly infected by SARS-CoV-2, so how this cytokine storm is induced remains unclear. Here, Laurent et al. used COVID-19 patient databases and cell culture to identify that the macrophage-induced cytokine storm was linked to IFN-I signaling in patient lungs. Plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) were the main producers of IFN-I, because they were directly infected with SARS-CoV-2, which triggered TLR7 activation. This IFN-I made macrophages more responsive to environmental stimuli, thus triggering the production of multiple cytokines. Thus, the authors present a mechanism whereby pDCs are infected by SARS-CoV-2, subsequently producing IFN-I, and stimulating a macrophage-mediated cytokine storm during SARS-CoV-2 infection.
