Arizona Supreme Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure
Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”
AOL Corp
How the Supreme Court is already influencing the November midterm elections
WASHINGTON – The justices of the Supreme Court often view themselves as steering clear of politics. But steering clear of elections? That's not really an option. The nation's highest court is already having a big impact on this year's midterm elections, in which control of Congress is up for grabs along with governorships in more than half the states. And the court's docket for the term that begins in October is all but certain to have major repercussions for the next presidential election in 2024.
US supreme court backs Black voters challenging Georgia election rules
Ruling comes as plaintiffs say current Georgia public service commission election system discriminates against Black voters
Voting rights measure should be on Nov. ballot, Michigan Supreme Court rules
After a week of uncertainty for the fate of two major ballot measures, the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday evening ruled that a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for Michiganders to decide. Promote the Vote 2022 (PTV) had gathered more than 664,000 signatures in July — over 200,000 […] The post Voting rights measure should be on Nov. ballot, Michigan Supreme Court rules appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
Appeals court lets noncitizens vote in November SF school board election
SAN FRANCISCO – Non-citizen residents of San Francisco will be able to vote in this November's school board elections after a state Court of Appeal ruling this week paused a previous judge's ruling. Proposition N was passed by San Francisco voters in 2016 and allows residents of the city...
Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks
Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows.
How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election
Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Palin calls on Begich to drop out of the race after Democrat wins special election
After a Democrat won the special election last week to finish out for Alaska's at-large congressional seat, former Gov. Sarah Palin called on Monday on fellow Republican Nick Begich to withdraw from November's congressional race so that the GOP can unite behind a single candidate. Palin and Begich lost to...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court election case pits top judges against GOP lawmakers
The country's top state judges have taken aim at a Supreme Court case petitioned by North Carolina Republican lawmakers that seeks to determine whether courts or legislatures have the final say over congressional district lines. The Conference of Chief Justices, a bipartisan group of top judges in all 50 states,...
Election deniers repeatedly visited office at center of hacked elections machine investigation
A group of election deniers made repeated visits to a Georgia elections office that is at the center of an investigation examining alleged breaches of voting equipment in the weeks after the 2020 election.
Couy Griffin first elected official barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack
A New Mexico District Court judge on Tuesday ordered the removal of Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his elected position and barred him for life from serving in elected federal and state positions. This ruling marks the first time an elected official is set to be unseated by court order as a result of participating in or supporting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
foodlogistics.com
Upcoming Election Puts Supply Chain Crisis on the Ballot
The sharp focus on supply chain constraints and challenges will be on the ballot in 2022, with key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire, expecting their elected officials to act on solutions to prevent the next supply chain crisis, according to a Consumer Brands Association (CBA) poll.
Voting in the general election kicked off Friday -- amid continued harassment of election officials
North Carolina is the first state to send out absentee ballots for the general election -- as officials there juggle running an election with threats, harassment and a deluge of public records requests.
The five issues that will decide the midterm elections
There are less than two months left before the midterm elections. Lately, Democrats have become more hopeful and Republicans more nervous as the polling lead the GOP enjoyed earlier in the year has eroded. The battle for the Senate looks, for now, to be balanced on a knife-edge, even as...
Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday.The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters.The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement...
