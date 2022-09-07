Read full article on original website
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
estesparknews.com
Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival Returns To Estes Park
Sip, Sample, and Celebrate Colorado’s Craft Distilleries. The Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival, presented by Elkins Whisky, returns to the Estes Park Event Center Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1–4 p.m. This festival showcases the finest spirits the Colorado Rockies have to offer. Festival goers will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample spirits from over 25 different craft distilleries, listen to live music, hear talks featuring industry experts, play bar games and much more. Tickets for the festival are $40.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins Sept 16
The weather should be great for getting some excellent photos with the Clydesdales on the last Friday of Summer. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. When you see these giant, majestic animals up close, it can be a bit overwhelming. I know that I felt very, very tiny in their presence, when I did my Camera Day. When you see little kids next to the horses, it's really amazing.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month
Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
Take a Walk for Down Syndrome at Windsor’s Boardwalk Park
The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association (NCDSA) is putting on its annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk October 1 from 10am-1pm at Boardwalk Park in Winsdor, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" was able to speak with the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Co-Chair, Brittany Schiager, who says the walk is a great way for our community to come together and get involved.
Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.
Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland
Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
The Magic Of Christmas Returns To Gaylord Rockies Resort
The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
This Awesome Bridgerton Experience Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
If you're a Colorado fan of the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton," get ready because an all-new Bridgerton Queens Ball Experience is debuting in our state in October. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience In Colorado. I wish I could tell you that I've religiously watched the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton,...
broomfieldleader.com
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
