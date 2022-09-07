Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Phillies will get their closer back Sunday, two others not far behind
Help is coming to the Phillies' bullpen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday night's game. Dominguez has not pitched in the majors since August 17. He was placed on the injured list several...
Brandon Marsh flirts with cycle, Phillies best Nats
Brandon Marsh came a triple shy of the cycle and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies
Yardbarker
New York Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL
The Mets lost a big piece of their lineup, but could be adding a spark plug to help kickstart their offense. Mark Vientos is getting promoted to the big-leagues after Starling Marte (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) landed on the IL on Saturday. The New York Post first reported...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti leading off Thursday for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Berti will replace Charles Leblanc on second base and in the leadoff spot. Berti has a $2,800 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.1 FanDuel...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Phillies preparing to get huge Seranthony Dominguez boost
The Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to hang onto a wild card spot in the National League. They are currently a half game behind the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card spot, while holding a 3.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild card spot. It’s clear that this race […] The post Phillies preparing to get huge Seranthony Dominguez boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
