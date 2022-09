LOWELL, Mass. – The Boston University field hockey team fell at UMass Lowell on Friday evening by a score of 2-1 as the River Hawks broke a 1-1 deadlock with 8:47 to play. The River Hawks opened the scoring with a corner goal in the 18th minute. BU got an equalizer early in the second half when sophomore Katie Devine scored off a corner for her first collegiate goal.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO