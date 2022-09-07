Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sugarfish
Ever since this LA transplant made its way to New York, we’ve been fans. Even with the nonstop proliferation of sub-$100 omakases, this spot still offers one of the best values in the category. But Sugarfish doesn’t take reservations, and, even at lunchtime, the downtown locations can require a bold standoff with the host and an hour-long wait. Not so at the Midtown West outpost, where you can pretty much waltz in, sit down, and drown your weekday sorrows in massive quantities of high-quality raw fish. Choose one of the “trust me” options, put your phone on DND, and enjoy a rare moment of true relaxation in the middle of a New York City workday.
Krispy Pizza - Brooklyn
If the love child of penne alla vodka and New York-style pizza sounds like it could be your zodiac sign, you’ll love Krispy Pizza. This Bensonhurst slice shop specializes in Frankenstein-esque pies, from the eyebrow-raising Salad Pizza to the extremely delicious spicy vodka pepperoni square pie, which displays pure genius in its use of roni cups on top of sliced pepperoni. With combinations like these, it should come as no surprise that Krispy Pizza gained notoriety as a TikTok-famous spot, but the food here actually lives up to the hype.
Pane & Vino
Pane & Vino is located in one of the most touristy spots in South Beach, right at the entrance to Española Way. But one of the best things about this place is that it doesn’t act like a restaurant that caters exclusively to tourists. Pane & Vino actually makes an effort, serving solid pasta (which they make fresh in the restaurant’s front window) and other Italian dishes. The slightly cramped dining room is cute too—perfectly dim, a little romantic, and littered with tchotchkes that’ll give you something to look at if the conversation stalls. Pane & Vino will surprise (in a good way) your friends who are sick of South Beach. We still wouldn’t prioritize it over the nearby Macchialina, but it’s worth keeping in mind for a casual date night or whenever you’re strolling around South Beach craving a big slab of meaty lasagna.
Tsurutontan
Tsurutontan first opened in Japan more than 30 years ago, so this place has had some time to perfect their specialty, udon. There are plenty of udon bowls to choose from, like one with creamy broth and uni and another with wagyu and oysters in a sweet sukiyaki soup. We tend to gravitate towards the katsu curry that comes with a thick and juicy fried pork cutlet and lots of onions. All these options come in a bowl the size of a sink, which is actually useful because this makes it almost impossible to spill anything on your shirt. There’s also a full sushi menu and an all-day Happy Hour for select wines, beers, and sake. The original NYC location is in Union Square, but this second outpost in Midtown has tons of seating spread out over three floors, so it’s a great choice for all the teams (work, basketball, or otherwise) in your life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dun Huang
Dun Huang is the kind of place you want to have in your neighborhood. Fortunately, there are a few locations scattered all over NYC, so there's a decent chance that this could happen to you. They specialize in Northwestern Chinese food, so expect to see lots of cumin-laced lamb and hand-pulled noodles on the menu. Our go-to order is a spicy cumin lamb burger with a side of super garlicky smashed cucumber salad on those nights when we don't want to think too hard about what to have for dinner.
La Chancla Mexican Grill
La Chancla is a Long Beach taqueria dedicated to rich, slow-cooked tacos de guisado. Located in a tiny strip mall, this Mexican restaurant serves a wide variety of stewed meats and veggies behind a glass counter. From birria and tinga de pollo to chile verde and pollo con mole, you’ll catch aromas of meat and simmering sauces as you enter La Chancla’s colorful dining room. All of their house-made corn tortillas are firm, but pliable blankets that catch all the juicy parts of the taco fillings. Drop by for the Tuesday special, which comes with three tacos de guisado and a large agua fresca for $10.
Monk’s Vegan Smokehouse
Vegans will love Monk’s Smokehouse, but meat eaters who go in with an open mind could become regulars just as easily. Monk’s serves its plant-based sandwiches, sides, and loaded fries out of Starr Bar in Bushwick seven days a week. (Check their IG for specific times.) The vinegary pulled mushroom sandwich topped with Asian pear is a winner, and the sticky-sweet maple BBQ sauce works great on slabs of seiten—but we’re most impressed with the crispy seitan fried chicken sandwich. We never would have thought pear jam and Alabama white could work so well on “chicken,” but they nailed it. Get some burnt ends on your fries and a side of smoked bourbon brussels sprouts and you’re set.
Maria's Bistro Mexicano
Come to Maria’s Bistro Mexicano in Sunset Park when you need some cheering up. The vibrant space and Mexican tile-topped tables will put you in a festive mood. (We call a visit here “color therapy.”) To start, you can get things like queso fundido, tortilla soup, and tostadas, and they have several different kinds of enchiladas, including one topped with mole and tomatillo. If you’re in the mood for tacos, we highly recommend the beer battered crispy fish tacos with chipotle mayo. You’ll definitely want more than one, so it’s good that each order comes with three. This restaurant is a great choice for brunch, so gather some friends, request a table in their large back patio, and share a bunch of pineapple-infused margarita pitchers.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0