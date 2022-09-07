Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
The debate over Virginia's place in RGGI could end in court
Virginia is currently part of a cap and trade program to reduce carbon emissions. But the governor and new members of the Air Board are hoping to get Virginia out of the initiative. Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and new members of the Air Pollution Control Board are hoping for Virginia...
wvtf.org
Virginia Attorney General announces election integrity unit
Attorney General Jason Miyares is starting an election integrity unit in the AG’s office. A news release says the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigate possible violations of election law, and work with the elections community to ensure uniform application of voting laws. The...
wvtf.org
Pope & Schapiro: Vacancies and Queen Elizabeth's visits to Virginia
The General Assembly was supposed to deal with vacancies when it met Wednesday. But some big ones remain. Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Michael Pope discuss the week in state government and reflect on Queen Elizabeth's visits to Virginia.
wvtf.org
Remembering the ‘Grandmother’ of Appalachian studies Helen Matthews Lewis
A woman who has been called “The Grandmother” of Appalachian studies, Helen Matthews Lewis, died on Sept 4. She’s remembered for her career as an Appalachian scholar, teacher and activist across southwest Virginia. Helen Matthews Lewis was a champion of social justice and was involved in many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Comments / 0