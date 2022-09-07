ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

The debate over Virginia's place in RGGI could end in court

Virginia is currently part of a cap and trade program to reduce carbon emissions. But the governor and new members of the Air Board are hoping to get Virginia out of the initiative. Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and new members of the Air Pollution Control Board are hoping for Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia Attorney General announces election integrity unit

Attorney General Jason Miyares is starting an election integrity unit in the AG’s office. A news release says the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigate possible violations of election law, and work with the elections community to ensure uniform application of voting laws. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy