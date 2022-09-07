Read full article on original website
Navasota Examiner
Three arrested following pursuit
At approximately 5:40 p.m., Grimes County Constable Wes Male reported that a male driving a white colored vehicle at the 500 block of Laredo Street was displaying a firearm and threatening citizens. Navasota Police Officers searched the area and spotted the vehicle traveling at the 800 block of Laredo Street....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
KWTX
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
Click2Houston.com
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
wtaw.com
Traffic Stop By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Leads To An Arrest For Possessing “Criminal Instruments” And Driving With An Invalid License With Three Convictions
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup last Friday during the noon hour for having an outdated tag and not having a front license plate. The arrest report also stated that the truck matches the description of one that was used in recent tire and wheel thefts. And...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered
A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
KBTX.com
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
KWTX
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
Bryan police name victims in double homicide
Bryan police revealed the victims' identities of a double homicide on Sunday in Bryan.
KBTX.com
Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus. A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.
