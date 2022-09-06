ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
AUSTIN, TX
Saban Impressed With Offensive Weapons

Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Wednesday morning in his weekly teleconference. During the meeting, Saban discussed his pleasure with the wide receiver group and how they performed in the season opener. "I was really pleased with the way that group in total, guys returning as well...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
