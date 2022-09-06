Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
Nick Saban Takes Being Favored on Saturday Lightly
The Alabama football team goes on the road for the first time this season as the Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban previewed this matchup on the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network...
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
Saban Impressed With Offensive Weapons
Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Wednesday morning in his weekly teleconference. During the meeting, Saban discussed his pleasure with the wide receiver group and how they performed in the season opener. "I was really pleased with the way that group in total, guys returning as well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0