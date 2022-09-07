Read full article on original website
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills
The Los Angeles Rams achieved their ultimate goal in 2021 by winning the Super Bowl, now they’re looking to run it back. The franchise secured its second championship in the organization’s history with an incredible playoff run, and now the focus must shift to 2022 as the season is set to get underway. The Rams […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn’t mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners’ home stadium...
WATCH: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Bills
The Rams' Twitter account released a hype video that should get fans even more pumped for Thursday.
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills
Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season considered by many to be among the most complete teams in the NFL. They wasted little time - well, maybe one first half of time - in proving themselves worthy of the hype with a dominant 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals score picks, predictions for NFL Week 1 game
Can the Arizona Cardinals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's NFL Week 1 game in Glendale?. Check out picks and predictions for the 1:25 p.m. game from The Arizona Republic and azcentral sports team. For subscribers:NFL Week 1 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 1 NFL game?. Kent Somers:...
Rams unveil championship banner, host Bills in season opener
The banner commemorating the Los Angeles Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI was revealed before Thursday’s NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. The banner was revealed from the stadium’s canopy roof above the 400 level on the stadium’s south side. It will hang at every Rams home game this season and in future seasons. A banner celebrating the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory in 2000 was on display when fans arrived and is displayed side-by-side with the banner for Super Bowl LVI.
AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets
The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. dominating as a senior
On300 No. 1 ranked running back and Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. is putting together a dominant senior season. The near 6-foot-2, 213-pound instinctive, patient and physical runner with impressive acceleration has led Edgewater High in Orlando to a 3-0 start to the season. Baxter took to twitter Friday night...
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
