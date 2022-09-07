ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams achieved their ultimate goal in 2021 by winning the Super Bowl, now they’re looking to run it back. The franchise secured its second championship in the organization’s history with an incredible playoff run, and now the focus must shift to 2022 as the season is set to get underway. The Rams […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

OBJ and the Buffalo Bills

Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
Yardbarker

'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season considered by many to be among the most complete teams in the NFL. They wasted little time - well, maybe one first half of time - in proving themselves worthy of the hype with a dominant 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.
HeySoCal

Rams unveil championship banner, host Bills in season opener

The banner commemorating the Los Angeles Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI was revealed before Thursday’s NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. The banner was revealed from the stadium’s canopy roof above the 400 level on the stadium’s south side. It will hang at every Rams home game this season and in future seasons. A banner celebrating the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory in 2000 was on display when fans arrived and is displayed side-by-side with the banner for Super Bowl LVI.
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
On3.com

Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. dominating as a senior

On300 No. 1 ranked running back and Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. is putting together a dominant senior season. The near 6-foot-2, 213-pound instinctive, patient and physical runner with impressive acceleration has led Edgewater High in Orlando to a 3-0 start to the season. Baxter took to twitter Friday night...
CBS Pittsburgh

MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
