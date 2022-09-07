ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

sneakernews.com

Hello Kitty And adidas Bring Polka Dots And Embroidery To The Superstar, Forum Low, and Astir

The world of Sanrio is vast and replete with many an iconic character. Few among the family, though, rival the immense influence of Hello Kitty, who’s played mascot for everything from Pringles merchandise to sneaker collaborations. And come very soon, the latter — which includes the Nike Air Presto released this past Spring — is to expand thanks to the adidas Superstar, Forum Low, and Astir.
SheKnows

This Super-Soft Towel Set With Over 25,000 Reviews Is Said to Be So Absorbent & Is Only $22 Right Now

With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts. There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do,...
Collider

Amazon Announces First-Ever Custom Fan Collection for D23

As D23, Disney's bi-annual fan expo, kicks off today in Anaheim, California, fans are sitting idly by waiting for many major announcements and news coming from some of their favorite franchises. One of these new announcements comes from Amazon, which is not only a Platinum sponsor of the event but is also unveiling its first-ever custom D23 collection this year which will include never-before-seen merchandise that includes toys, clothing, and home décor, all of which is inspired by many of Disney's most popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars among many others.
Kevin Bass
hypebeast.com

Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York

Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
Sourcing Journal

Dickies Fetes Family in Its Latest Birthday Campaign

The second part of Dickies’ 100th birthday campaign is keeping it all in the family. The promotion, which launched globally Wednesday across the famed Texas-based workwear brand’s digital and social platforms, marks a continuation of its “Made in Dickies” campaign that premiered six months ago to mark the company’s centennial. Called “Made in Dickies: Generations,” this “sequel” features behind-the-scenes photos and videos of five different types of work and skills that have been passed down by family members over the decades. It spotlights two long established, U.K.-based family-run businesses and three U.S.-based Dickies “Makers”—a BBQ pitmaster, a lowrider mechanic and a singer—whose...
Hypebae

G-SHOCK Reveals a Fun Statement Silhouette With the New GMAS2100SK

Known for functional yet fashionable timepieces, the latest addition to G-SHOCK’s unmatched arsenal of wristwatches, the GMAS2100SK, can complement your style with transparent shades while elevating your everyday life with innovative tech-centric features. This new iteration of the brand’s compact 2100 series, is smaller and thinner, with dynamic design updates that sets it apart from its predecessors.
dornob.com

An English Garden Sets the Scene for the New Gucci Décor Collection

Gucci never fails to impress with their wow-worthy collections.The iconic Italian brand has been upping the stylistic drama in recent years with setups that turn traditional product displays on their heads. One needs only to look at the Spring/Summer 2021 “Gucci Epilogue” collection, or the centennial “Gucci 100” collection, to see how Creative Director Alessandro Michele has used tasteful design choices to transcend the runway and create immersive, elevated experiences for the viewer.
Black Enterprise

Fashion Nova Removes Hanifa Design From Its Website After Reports They Stole Idea From Black Designer

Anifa Mvuemba, founder and creative director of Hanifa, shared images on Twitter showing two side-by-side images that sparked comments immediately. According to AfroTech, the Hanifa “Jax Knit Gown” design was allegedly stolen by an unnamed fashion retailer who commenters called out to be the hugely popular Fashion Nova. The design was from Mvuemba’s FW 21 Runway collection.
hypebeast.com

Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans

Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
Vogue Magazine

Collina Strada’s Virón Shoes Are Fun, Fabulous, and Eco-Friendly

When one of the most sustainable–and chic!—shoe labels meets the cool kid of eco-friendly brands in New York, only good things can happen. For spring 2023, Mats Rombaut and Julian Romer of the vegan shoe label Virón worked with Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada to create footwear they describe as “20 percent troll and 80 percent spiritual fashion goddess.” The silhouettes are brutal and utilitarian—a standard high-top sneaker, sturdy boot, and hefty loafer, but that signature carefree Taymour twist comes through in colors and details.
Vogue Magazine

Charles Harbison On Relaunching His Eponymous Label

There’s a lot of chatter about mental health in the fashion industry, but far too often it’s just that: chatter. Charles Haribson, however, did what he had to do to preserve his health and his inspiration. After putting his eponymous and buzzy label on hold in 2016, he’s releasing his first full collection—bolder and better than ever—for resort 2023.
Complex

HYPE Drops Nostalgic ‘Care Bears’ Capsule Collection

Fresh from the label’s mouth-watering KFC capsule, London-based label HYPE. has just dropped its new range of apparel and accessories cele-BEAR-ating Cloudco’s nostalgic icons, Care Bears™ and their 40th anniversary year. Detailed with light-hearted nods to expression and emotions, the twenty-piece genderless collection combines the globally-recognised traditional...
