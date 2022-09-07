After Northeastern admitted nearly 1,000 more students than usual in 2021, the rising sophomore class is facing a shortage of apartment-style housing. When students apply for on-campus housing, Northeastern assigns them a random lottery number that determines what order they choose housing — the lower the number, the earlier they get to pick housing and, theoretically, the better choices are available. This year, in order to ensure that all second-years are placed in university housing, even some students with low lottery numbers have been placed in suite or traditional dorm style housing, including in halls that were designated as first-year residencies last year, like International Village, or IV, and Kennedy Hall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO