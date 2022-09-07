Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
Dorchester Reporter
Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber
Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
huntnewsnu.com
Rising second-years face difficulties in housing selection process
After Northeastern admitted nearly 1,000 more students than usual in 2021, the rising sophomore class is facing a shortage of apartment-style housing. When students apply for on-campus housing, Northeastern assigns them a random lottery number that determines what order they choose housing — the lower the number, the earlier they get to pick housing and, theoretically, the better choices are available. This year, in order to ensure that all second-years are placed in university housing, even some students with low lottery numbers have been placed in suite or traditional dorm style housing, including in halls that were designated as first-year residencies last year, like International Village, or IV, and Kennedy Hall.
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
City cleans Roxbury playground after neighbors put up caution tape
BOSTON - Clifford Park playground was cleaner than usual on Thursday, as students returned to school and recess in Roxbury. But it wasn't as cheerful on Wednesday. "If we don't bring any kind of dramatic scene to it, it's just dismissed," said Domingos DaRosa. Concerned neighbors wrapped caution tape around the playground entrance, worried that it wasn't sanitary for kids. A tweet of the caution tape caught the attention of one Boston city councilor. "We do have people unfortunately sleeping in the park, here during the day," said Boston City Councilor-At-Large Erin Murphy. "They're using the bathroom and...
Orange Line: Officials ‘confident’ shutdown will end on time; when it does, new cars will make up most of the fleet
New, Springfield-built cars will make up a majority of the Orange Line fleet once commuters return to the line after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA’s top official said Friday morning as the massive repair project continues on schedule. There are less than 10 days until the MBTA is scheduled...
tewksburycarnation.org
Beefy Boys Make Some Noise at Today’s Tewksbury Community Market
The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, today from 4 – 7 p.m. The September 8 market lineup includes:. SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS:. Alpacas from Everything Alpaca. Teddy Bear Clinic with Tewksbury Fire Department.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
WBUR
A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building
There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
quincyquarry.com
Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year
Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In a breaking bit of bad news that will surely both upset parents as well as give rise to some empathy as regards how stuff happens while racing about on the first day of a new school year, this morning a Boston Public School District school bus was involved in more than a fender bender accident at the school district’s Hyde Park bus yard early this morning on the first day of a new (public) school year in Boston.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon #quincypolice #tpal
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy pedestrian was whacked this afternoon shortly after 3 PM on...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
City awarded Grant for Malden River Works
The City of Malden is thrilled to announce it has received a $200,550 municipal climate resilience grant to continue design work on the Malden River Works project. Awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), these competitive grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change. Malden is one of 73 communities and regional partnerships to have received action-grant funding in the latest round of applications.
WCVB
New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire
BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
baystatebanner.com
Boston women’s basketball tradition lives on
On a hot August afternoon, two girls basketball teams were running the court at Walker Playground in Mattapan — a summer basketball ritual. Coach Alfreda Ramsey Harris — Harris, looked on. After the game, Boston’s public officials congregated nearby to dedicate the brand new courts to Medina “Ice”...
Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury left out of first phase of bike expansion plan
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Boston's Mayor wants to make the city more bike-friendly, but are communities of color being left out of that conversation? Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to extend bike trails through several neighborhoods in the city. It's something Black and brown communities have been talking about for more than a decade. They want to make sure they're included as the project moves forward. Elijah Evans is the Executive Director of Bikes Not Bombs. He said their non-profit uses bikes as a vehicle for social change and to help communities of color achieve economic mobility. According...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
