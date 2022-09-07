Read full article on original website
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Trump: 'Once Our Time's Up, We Move On'
The former first lady said that after a peaceful transition to the next president, "all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits.”
Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
Michelle Obama Celebrated For Wearing Braids To Her White House Portrait Unveiling
The internet ignited in approval over the former first lady's hairstyle choice for the monumental day.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
White House reveals official portraits of Barack, Michelle Obama
President Biden praised Barack Obama as one of “the most consequential presidents in our history” as he unveiled the ex-commander in chief and Michelle Obama’s official portraits in a long-delayed ceremony at the White House. “There are a few people I’ve ever known with more integrity, decency...
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
AOL Corp
Oz alters stance on whether Trump won 2020 election
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that he believes “lots more information” is necessary to determine whether Donald Trump was the actual winner of the 2020 election, as the former president has claimed without evidence. In an interview on Fox News,...
Vogue
Michelle Obama Returns To The White House In Style
On 7 September Barack and Michelle Obama returned to the White House together for the first time since departing as president and first lady in 2017, to attend an unveiling ceremony for their official portraits alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. After sharing the paintings – Barack is depicted by the photorealistic painter Robert McCurdy, while Michelle’s is the work of artist Sharon Sprung – with the public for the first time, President Biden delivered a speech honoring Obama as “one of the most consequential presidents in history”.
WATCH LIVE: Biden presents portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama
President Joe Biden is welcoming his old boss, former President Barack Obama, back to the White House Wednesday to unveil the White House portraits of him and his wife Michelle.
Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’
It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another. In a recent dual interview with her mother Hillary Clinton, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept 8, Chelsea dished on what happened between her and Ivanka, saying, “I would say we were friends. She’s not the person I called when I was curious...
AOL Corp
As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
The 'False Equivalence' Between the Far-Left and Far-Right | Opinion
Politics is a lot more personal than we like to admit.
The Long Unraveling of the Republican Party
In 1992, Pat Buchanan made a campaign stop at the San Diego–Tijuana border. As a few white-power activists who had tagged along milled in the background, he called for the United States to build a wall—a 200-mile-long physical boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Buchanan was seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency, the first of two consecutive efforts that were rebuffed by party voters and leaders alike. Buchanan and his politics seemed to be on the verge of being drummed out of the GOP altogether. (When he made one last try for the White House, in 2000, he ran on the Reform Party ticket.) From the start of the 1990s, his hostility toward free trade and NATO, his extremist proposals on immigration, and his jeremiads against cultural decline marked him as an outlier. Communism was over, the stock market was rising, Silicon Valley was just taking off, and few were interested in Buchanan’s grim vision of a looming “illegal invasion.”
The Right-Wing War on Free Speech Could Backfire
Fox News is in legal trouble. The media giant is facing lawsuits from two voting-machine companies over segments it aired with Donald Trump surrogates parroting the former president’s made-up allegations that the 2020 presidential election had been thrown by compromised voting machines—insinuations that Trump’s own advisers told him did not hold water.
LAW・
AOL Corp
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly,...
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents' actions a "desecration of the United States Capitol building."
Extra Discovery Allowed in States' Lawsuit Claiming Government "Colluded with and/or Coerced Social Media …
Judge Terry Doughty's opinion yesterday in Missouri v. Biden (W.D. La.) discusses various matters that came out in various ways, but has this to say about perhaps the highest-profile question:. On May 5, 2022, Plaintiffs {the State of Missouri, the State of Louisiana, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Jim...
