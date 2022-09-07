Read full article on original website
I-24 West to close at state line from Midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday
I-24 Westbound will be closed at the Tennessee state line for about four hours beginning at midnight tonight to allow crews to do repairs to a damaged section of guardrail at the east end approach of the Red River Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with westbound traffic limited to...
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
Bentzel discusses decision to postpone merger of high school extra-curriculars, sports
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel has offered additional comments on the decision to postpone the merger of high school athletics and extra-curricular activities after the consolidation project was delayed by higher-than-expected bids. The schools had been set to combine following the current school year, but Bentzel announced that...
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined 46-year old Richard Jeremy Moats of Alvaton had been driving the pickup northbound...
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
Pedestrian severely injured in hit and run near mall on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit and run collision early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. An officer stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the roadway with their hazard lights on about 3:20 a.m. and that motorist notified the officer there was a pedestrian in the road, according to a news release.
Man on scooter injured in Sanderson Drive accident
A man on a scooter was injured after he rear-ended a car Monday afternoon on Sanderson Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 61-year old Kimberly Keeling of Hopkinsville was stopped on Sanderson at North Main Street when she was struck in the rear by a scooter operated by 57-year old Timothy Wright of Hopkinsville.
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
City council lacks quorum to meet
The special called meeting of the Hopkinsville City Council Thursday evening had to be postponed, after there were not enough council members present to form a quorum. No action could be taken as only councilmembers Chuck Crabtree, Amy Craig, Travis Martin, Terry Parker, Tom Johnson and Steve Keel were present, with the other members absent due to either illness or traveling conflicts. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says they hope to have the meeting on September 15.
Man facing several felonies after ramming cruiser, injuring officer
A man is charged with felony assault of a police officer after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser early Friday morning in an attempt to evade arrest. Officers were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. for an emergency protective order violation and an arrest citation says 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer
A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
HS Sports Last Night
Lady Blazers led 1-0 at the half and did not seem phased when they gave up an early second half goal to tie it. They stayed poised and worked the ball to their offensive playmakers, ultimately finding the back of the goal on a rather crazy play where not one but two of them got behind the opposing goaltender.
Logan grand jury indicts Lewisburg man accused of killing son
A Logan County grand jury has indicted the Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting his son last month. The grand jury indicted 61-year old Darrell Evans for murder (domestic violence). Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined Darrell Evans had been in a verbal altercation with 37-year old Richard...
Man charged for alleged role in burglary
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for his alleged role in a recent burglary. Investigation determined that 33-year old Lucas Lauritson of Hopkinsville allegedly provided information to another suspect and was present when that suspect broke into a home and shed on Hillside Terrace to steal property from the victim.
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
Grand jury to hear attempted rape case
The Christian County grand jury will soon hear the attempted rape and kidnapping charges against the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on the night of August 26 on the Hopkinsville Greenway. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jeremy Crawford testified 52-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville had been walking...
UHA Taking Much Needed Break After Superb Start
Any time you can start your season 12-2, that is impressive. Doing that in less than a months time, in a sport highly underrated for the stamina and athleticism it requires, that is what champions do, and the Lady Blazers just might be champions. University Heights Academy’s Volleyball team has...
