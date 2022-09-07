Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at Schuylkill Yards East in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered no significant signs of new construction at the 513-foot-tall, 34-story tower proposed at 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust and Drexel University, the red-clad high-rise will be the latest addition to the $3.5-billion, multi-building Schuylkill Yards development currently in progress in University City, adjacent to the Drexel campus. The tower at 3001 JFK Boulevard will feature 930,000 square feet of floor space, mostly office with 6,600 square feet allocated to retail, and will aim for LEED Silver certification.
philasun.com
The biggest events and festivals in Philadelphia in Fall 2022 (partial list)
The region is filled with activities and places to explore as the season changes from summer to fall. ABOVE PHOTO: Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest & Spruce Street Harbor Park — Photo courtesy Blue Cross RiverRink. visitphilly.com. Fall is a season of transition. Temperatures drop, leaves change and the days...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Broken into, Robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at Booker’s...
kensingtonvoice.com
Philly LGBTQ+ ‘champion’ inspires new school name and tradition in Kensington
Kensington’s Sheridan Elementary began the school year with a new name, Gloria Casarez Elementary School, and a Pride flag-raising ceremony. The change honors the late Casarez, a queer woman and former Kensington resident, who served as Philadelphia’s first director of the Office of LGBT Affairs. The school’s new...
This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
NBC Philadelphia
Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia
Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Exploring Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia's Oldest Residential Street
Founded in 1706, the street is named after the silversmith Jeremiah Elfreth. It was initially a cart path. Today, it's one of Philadelphia's most popular historical sites. In addition to the street's historical importance, you can visit the Elfreth's Alley Association museum to learn more about the alley's history. The...
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Female Business Owner Robbed at Gunpoint by Two Men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – a female business owner was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown black men,...
Woman dies after being crushed between 2 ambulances in Germantown
An accident involving two ambulances claimed the life of one ambulance worker Saturday morning in Germantown. 32-year-old Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was crushed between the two vehicles.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
foodgressing.com
Center City District Restaurant Week 2022 Philadelphia: Menus Highlights, Dates
Center City District Restaurant Week 2022 returns September 12 – 24, 2022. For nearly 20 years, Center City District Restaurant Week has given thousands of diners the opportunity to experience some of Philadelphia’s best restaurants at a reduced price. Beginning Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 24, the...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
Hidden City Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
485
Followers
180
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Hidden City Philadelphia of CultureTrust is dedicated to exploring Philadelphia’s urban landscape in all its complexity through journalism and public history.http://hiddencityphila.org/
Comments / 0