ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Restock the Shelves! Let's Bring the Local Food Pantry Back to Life!

By by Tracie Ysaguire, Publisher for Macaroni KID New Iberia
macaronikid.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

How was your Labor Day holiday? For me, the biggest topic on Labor Day was the social media post about our local food pantry, St. Francis Diner, having to close this week due to a shortage of supplies and funding. We have all been hit by the rising prices, but...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Iberia, LA
Food & Drinks
New Iberia, LA
Lifestyle
New Iberia, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Iberia, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
WAFB

8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home. The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Canned Food#Holiday Season#Labor Day#Food Drink#Charity
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy