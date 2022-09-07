Read full article on original website
Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Chris Wright joins Valier High School as academic paraprofessional
Chris Wright has joined the staff at Valier High School as an Academic Paraprofessional to help fill instructional needs in Math and Science. Paraprofessionals play an important part in staffing needs as school districts continue to face challenges in the current employment market. Mr. Wright is an alumnus of Valier...
“IT’S” In The Basement Down The Stairs?
St. Michael's on South Maryland Street down in Conrad, will be having their Fall Rummage & Bake Sale THIS Saturday! All the fall FUN will run from 9, to 1, in the church basement. Don't worry about a thing, but you'll want to use the NORTH door when you enter the building on Saturday.
Comments / 0