Public Safety

Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Data Theft#Personal Data#Online Security#Tips#Lifehacks#Americans
TechRadar

Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes

Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
TechRadar

This brutal hacking tool could steal virtually all of your logins

A new hacking tool can supposedly beat any security protections set up to prevent cyberattacks, and gain access to some of the world's most popular websites, reports suggest. The operator behind the EvilProxy tool says it is able to steal the authentication tokens needed to bypass the multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems used by the likes of Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter.
HackerNoon

Top 5 Growth Hacks for Web3

Growth marketing uses data-driven approaches and experiments to acquire, onboard, and retain users. The growth funnel from top to bottom includes awareness, acquisition, activation, retention, and referral. I have been researching how Web3 companies tackle their growth marketing and realize that some common strategies and hacks are shared between Web2 and Web3 companies. However, some new nuances need to be addressed differently for Web3 companies.
Android Central

How to add a student ID to Google Wallet

If your college supports digital IDs, Google Wallet will let you store yours to tap-to-pay for food or books, or tap-to-enter your dorm. Google Pay first added limited support for college IDs in 2020, letting students at 15 partnered colleges tap-to-enter locations like residence halls or campus dining halls. After expanding to many more schools, this feature has now transferred over to the Google Wallet app. But you can't directly add your ID to the app, and your school might not actually support the feature either. Here's how to add a student ID to Google Wallet, whether you're eligible to add your ID, and how to use it if you can.
Android Police

How to find out if your password has been leaked

Passwords are not 100 percent safe, and there's always a risk of them leaking through direct attacks on your accounts or large-scale compromises of online services that store user data. That's why users are highly advised to take advantage of password managers and two-factor authentication apps. But with data breaches...
HackerNoon

Are You Prepared to Respond to Advanced Security Incidents?

NEXT GENERATION OF INCIDENT CYBER SECURITY PREPAREDNESS. Just as firefighters and emergency physicians train to save lives, companies should prepare and train to protect themselves and respond to security incidents. This is increasingly important given the rapidly evolving threat landscape, with targeted cyber attacks by motivated, determined threat actors. Given...
HackerNoon

Firewall Configuration: 6 Best Practices to Secure a Business Network

Business success relies on network security. Proper security requires diligence and attention to detail, but some key best practices make it easier. Recent surges in cybercrime and ransomware attacks mean companies must increase their efforts. Here are some tactics that can help companies of any size defend themselves and stay...
Android Police

New Google Play system update tells you when a data breach may have compromised your accounts

In the first week of September, Google released the Play system updates for the month, including improvements to Play Services and the Play Store. Those updates added a few new Wear OS-related features for smartwatches and made the Google Kids Space more user-friendly. Both of these services now have a few more additions that improve your experience, including a feature that alerts you to passwords that may not be secure anymore.
CNET

Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
Hackernoon

An Intro to The Tomi MP1 and The Benefits It Holds

Tomi, a decentralized network and DAO, is building a peer-to-peer cloud computing network. The application provides an assisted cloud computing and hosting network to support decentralized applications in a censorship-free environment. The recent US sanctioning of Tornado Cash and the reaction from various crypto projects demonstrate how crypto is still incredibly susceptible to centralized entities. Due to this, the development of decentralized cloud computing and storage facility is critical for building the fundamental infrastructure for DeFi which is censorship resistant.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

