Former Home Savings Bank In Downtown Lafayette To Become New Headquarters For One Acadiana
One Acadiana, Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development organization are relocating their headquarters from 804 E St. Mary Blvd into Downtown Lafayette inside of the former Home Savings Bank at 523 Jefferson Street. The former bank building underwent a facade renovation during the height of...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
Lafayette pastor recalls rescue at Lake Langhofer
Pastor Charles Banks just felt his life was ending after being thrown from his Sea-Doo personal watercraft in the middle of Lake Langhofer at Regional Park Beach.
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Asian Market Announces Expansion to a New, Bigger Location
It has been announced that the Asian Market is expanding to a new and bigger location right by the mall.
Want In-N-Out Burger in Louisiana? This Iberia Parish TikToker May Have Just Figured Out The Recipe
We don't have an In-N-Out Burger in Louisiana but thanks to this local TikToker, you might be able to have a "double-double" in time for dinner tonight. TikTok creator @britscookin is a self-described south Louisiana foodie from Loreauville and in one of her recent videos she set out to duplicate the In-N-Out Burger recipe.
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
Two chances to be on a Food Network show, a cooking experience at Ruffino's and Whiskey Wednesday
Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge. The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
If your tip leads to an arrest, you can get a cash award.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
