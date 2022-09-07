ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two chances to be on a Food Network show, a cooking experience at Ruffino's and Whiskey Wednesday

Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge. The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE

