U.K.

Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population

James M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.Black Snow tells us with great insight and detail what went into America’s thinking more than 75 years ago when it decided to target Japan’s citizens in World War II. The firebombing of...
The topicality of World War II history

World War II started on Sept. 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started their invasion of Poland. One of the first acts of war involved gunfire oriented at a Polish ammunition warehouse at Westerplatte. The Schleswig-Holstein battleship that had arrived in Gdansk on an allegedly peaceful visit opened fire at Polish soldiers.
The Noonification: For the War (9/8/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Future of Ethereum - Ethereum Roadmap. By @moderneremite...
The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
What Does a Free Economic Zone Mean For Miners?

Free economic zones are attractive to bitcoin miners because they offer low tax rates and other incentives, with the inclusion of affordable power. They are usually located near the coast or a major river, and often have access to cheap labour, infrastructure, and land. Armenia has allowed the creation of a Free Economic Zone in Hrazdan with unique conditions such as 0% income tax and 0% VAT, 0% import and export duties, and. 0% property and real estate taxes for the next 25 years.
Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers

On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
EXCLUSIVE: Son of British woman tells of his desperate search for identity of the dashing military man from Key West who enthralled his mother 80 years ago while American forces fought in World War II

In the dark days of World War II a dashing young US airman serving in Britain met a pretty English girl. It wasn't exactly a love story, she already had a boyfriend who was being held prisoner of war by the Germans. But Louisa Fitzpatrick did strike up a close...
World War II
Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do

“Currently, more than 10 million Russians have cryptocurrency wallets that hold more than 10 trillion rubles worth of cryptocurrency.”. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meanwhile, Bloomberg wrote in February that the Kremlin and the government estimate the Russian cryptocurrency market at $214 billion (16.5 trillion rubles at the exchange rate...
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers

Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
Cryptocurrency Regulations: A Ruse Or An Essential To Decentralized Finance?

The concept of has been a controversial subject matter that crypto enthusiasts and regulators have debated and are still constantly discussing until now. Many wonder if DeFi could exist with regulations and remain tagged "decentralized." The premises of these debates aren't precisely far-fetched, as it could be said that crypto regulations might hinder innovations, going against the true essence of cryptocurrencies:
