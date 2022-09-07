Read full article on original website
Related
Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population
James M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.Black Snow tells us with great insight and detail what went into America’s thinking more than 75 years ago when it decided to target Japan’s citizens in World War II. The firebombing of...
Washington Examiner
The topicality of World War II history
World War II started on Sept. 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started their invasion of Poland. One of the first acts of war involved gunfire oriented at a Polish ammunition warehouse at Westerplatte. The Schleswig-Holstein battleship that had arrived in Gdansk on an allegedly peaceful visit opened fire at Polish soldiers.
The Noonification: For the War (9/8/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Future of Ethereum - Ethereum Roadmap. By @moderneremite...
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Remembering World War II Is More Important Now Than Ever | Opinion
World War II started on September 1, 1939. The Third Reich, unprovoked and without any notice, started its invasion of Poland.
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
What Does a Free Economic Zone Mean For Miners?
Free economic zones are attractive to bitcoin miners because they offer low tax rates and other incentives, with the inclusion of affordable power. They are usually located near the coast or a major river, and often have access to cheap labour, infrastructure, and land. Armenia has allowed the creation of a Free Economic Zone in Hrazdan with unique conditions such as 0% income tax and 0% VAT, 0% import and export duties, and. 0% property and real estate taxes for the next 25 years.
Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers
On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
EXCLUSIVE: Son of British woman tells of his desperate search for identity of the dashing military man from Key West who enthralled his mother 80 years ago while American forces fought in World War II
In the dark days of World War II a dashing young US airman serving in Britain met a pretty English girl. It wasn't exactly a love story, she already had a boyfriend who was being held prisoner of war by the Germans. But Louisa Fitzpatrick did strike up a close...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in America
Title page of the Bay Psalm book dated 1640Credit: Stephen Day (dated 1640); Public Domain Image. America's first printed book is the Bay Psalm book. It was first printed by the settlers of Massachusetts in 1640 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do
“Currently, more than 10 million Russians have cryptocurrency wallets that hold more than 10 trillion rubles worth of cryptocurrency.”. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meanwhile, Bloomberg wrote in February that the Kremlin and the government estimate the Russian cryptocurrency market at $214 billion (16.5 trillion rubles at the exchange rate...
Jeff Bezos defends the Queen amid criticism of the monarch’s imperialist history
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" world premiere. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos jumped to the defense of late Queen Elizabeth II as criticism mounted over her culpability in the subjugation of nations from all over the world. An outpouring of...
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022
At the time of writing, the big three stablecoins are in third, fourth, and eighth places in Coinmarketcap’s top 10. Stablecoins also produced the Terra/ Luna collapse, one of 2022’s biggest failures and most fascinating stories. A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept.
Cryptocurrency Regulations: A Ruse Or An Essential To Decentralized Finance?
The concept of has been a controversial subject matter that crypto enthusiasts and regulators have debated and are still constantly discussing until now. Many wonder if DeFi could exist with regulations and remain tagged "decentralized." The premises of these debates aren't precisely far-fetched, as it could be said that crypto regulations might hinder innovations, going against the true essence of cryptocurrencies:
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
730
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0