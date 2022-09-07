Read full article on original website
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
School resource officer saves student choking on grape
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies for saving the life of a student. Deputy Matt Young is the School Resource Officer at Castle North Middle School. Officials say on Wednesday, an 8th grade student had a grape lodged in...
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Evansville school giving away free gun locks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
Harbor House Christian Center renovating after deadly mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson. The men’s homeless shelter has been closed to the public since that night. The residents are still staying at the Salvation Army. In the meantime, volunteers at the shelter are...
Man accused of attacking police officer in Washington after being caught with meth
A man was arrested in Daviess County, Indiana, after police say he got into a fight with an officer after being caught with meth in his possession. The Washington Police Department says it happened on Thursday evening when officers were performing a welfare check at a home on SE 7th Street.
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
AUDIO: Woman calls 911, says man armed with gun tried to kidnap her in Evansville
Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping incident that happened in Evansville on Thursday. A police report says Evansville Police Department officers responded to the area of West Louisiana Street and North 7th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday after a woman told 911 dispatchers that someone tried to kidnap her.
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
The Henderson Police Department arrested Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41 for an individual refusing to leave a room.
Charges dropped against second suspect in shooting case
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says attempted murder charges were dropped Thursday against the second suspect in a shooting incident involving an Evansville Police officer.
Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured. In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures. “It creates a hysteria and a scare,”...
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
