4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season
Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
Browns' Myles Garrett on former QB Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to take him out'
In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, now leading the Carolina Panthers. While Mayfield is bound to reunite with some ex-teammates, it's unlikely he will exchange pleasantries with Myles Garrett. In...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders coaching staff. So he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Yardbarker
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star
Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis was a...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Yardbarker
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)
It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
Yardbarker
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
