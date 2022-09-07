ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NBC News

Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS
accountingtoday.com

Victims of Mississippi water crisis get filing relief

Victims of the water crisis that began in Mississippi on Aug. 30 now have until February to file various individual and business returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected taxpayer individuals and households that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief. Certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30 and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrc.com

Northport Mayor delivers huge loads of bottled water in Jackson, Mississippi

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -10,000 bottles of water! That was the load Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon carried to Jackson, Mississippi, on September 8. Mayor Bobby Herndon says he made the trip in one day. The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kbia.org

Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis

Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said

Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov....
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
VICKSBURG, MS

