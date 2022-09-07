Read full article on original website
Q&A: How White Flight and Environmental Injustice Led to the Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis
Mississippi has found itself in a dire position, after a flood left the state’s capital city, Jackson, without water to drink or fight fires. Residents, who had actually been under a boil-water advisory since mid-July, were reminded to keep their mouths closed during showers—if they were lucky enough to even have water pressure.
Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
mississippicir.org
With long-term Jackson water fix in mind, leaders ask the mayor: Where’s your plan?
In response to a Mississippi Today public records request, the mayor’s office sent several documents that lay out short- and medium-range water system funding ideas. None of the documents projected spending plans for longer than five years. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday that the city has had...
WATCH: Jackson, Mississippi Resident Reveals State of Tap Water in Horrifying Sink Footage
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi are still living without clean drinking water months after flooding caused a citywide outage. And though water pressure has been restored, a viral Twitter post proves the crisis is far from over. At a Glance. A social media post is making headlines after showcasing the dire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
City Council decision could mean $70 million for Jackson’s water, sewer needs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent decision by the Jackson City Council could translate into as much as $70 million for the city’s beleaguered water and sewer systems. Thursday, the council voted to spend all remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer. The motion, which was...
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
RELATED PEOPLE
accountingtoday.com
Victims of Mississippi water crisis get filing relief
Victims of the water crisis that began in Mississippi on Aug. 30 now have until February to file various individual and business returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected taxpayer individuals and households that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief. Certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30 and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15.
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
wbrc.com
Northport Mayor delivers huge loads of bottled water in Jackson, Mississippi
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -10,000 bottles of water! That was the load Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon carried to Jackson, Mississippi, on September 8. Mayor Bobby Herndon says he made the trip in one day. The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.
2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Water Crisis Update: Here's What We Know
Though water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi, a boil water notice remains in place as repairs continue at the city's primary water treatment facility
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
kbia.org
Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis
Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
WLOX
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves says he’s open to privatization as a potential solution for Jackson’s water crisis. “Privatization is on the table,” said Governor Tate Reeves Monday morning. Those words are striking a chord with Rep. Earle Banks of Jackson. “I’m horrified by the...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov....
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
