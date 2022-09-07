Read full article on original website
Whopping 50-Foot Long 'Megalodon' Shape Detected by Atlantic Ocean Scanner
Based on the dimensions on the scanner, the team estimated the shape was "weighing in at 40 tons!"
Watchdog lists New England lobster as seafood to avoid
The population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has dropped below 340, a 30% decrease in the past decade. Now a respected and influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including the iconic New England lobster, to its list of seafood consumers should avoid because it claims catching those fish can be deadly to the whales. Ben Tracy reports.
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
Boston Globe
How tree rings helped identify a Rhode Island whaler lost at sea
A whaling ship known as the Dolphin left the shores of Warren, R.I., in 1858, never to return. Researchers say they found its wooden planks and timber pieces in Argentina. A whaling ship known as the Dolphin left the shores of Rhode Island in 1858 for its last voyage, never to return to port again. The 42-person crew was rescued the following year from the waters of the southern Atlantic Ocean by an Argentine mariner, and its captain continued to command voyages a decade later, but the ship had continued to exist only in memory and written records.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
LOOK: Mysterious, Football-Sized Creatures Found in Gulf of Mexico Roaming on Seafloor
A group of football-sized isopods, officially called Bathynomus giganteus, have been found roaming the seafloor of the Gulf of Mexico. Apparently, these isopods have been roaming the seafloor for 200 or 300 million years. Bathynomus giganteus remains one of the largest living species today. The species can be found at...
"One-in-2 million" bright blue lobster captured by father and son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare,...
49-foot-long humpback whale washes up on SF Bay Area beach
A dead 49-foot-long humpback whale washed up on Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay on Sunday. Experts believe the animal likely died after colliding with a ship.
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
Lobster coming off menus after being red-listed over fishing danger to whales
MONTEREY BAY — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its "red list" of species to avoid.The organization, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said in a report that the fishing industry...
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
Seal Week has our Seal of Approval!
Are you fur seal? Seal week takes place from August 29 to September 2, 2022, to commemorate Pinniped science and conservation. There are around 30 species of pinnipeds in the world and most of them are seals. Seals are the only mammals that feed in the water and breed on land. They are found around coastlines and in frigid seas, with the majority in Antarctic and Arctic areas.
This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park
A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
US Officials “Red-List” Lobsters to Help Critically Endangered Whales
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Lobster nets and pots have become such a threat to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales that the crustaceans have been “red-listed” as seafood to avoid by a major fish sustainability guide.
Eating sustainably may mean skipping the lobster for now
American lobster caught by pot and gillnet should be avoided, according to Seafood Watch. Pexels/Kindel MediaLobster fishing can seriously injure whales—so the crustacean has been 'red-listed.'
