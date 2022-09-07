ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

CBS News

Watchdog lists New England lobster as seafood to avoid

The population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has dropped below 340, a 30% decrease in the past decade. Now a respected and influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including the iconic New England lobster, to its list of seafood consumers should avoid because it claims catching those fish can be deadly to the whales. Ben Tracy reports.
SEAFOOD
State
Rhode Island State
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Globe

How tree rings helped identify a Rhode Island whaler lost at sea

A whaling ship known as the Dolphin left the shores of Warren, R.I., in 1858, never to return. Researchers say they found its wooden planks and timber pieces in Argentina. A whaling ship known as the Dolphin left the shores of Rhode Island in 1858 for its last voyage, never to return to port again. The 42-person crew was rescued the following year from the waters of the southern Atlantic Ocean by an Argentine mariner, and its captain continued to command voyages a decade later, but the ship had continued to exist only in memory and written records.
WARREN, RI
Daily Mail

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger

Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
MAINE STATE
Wildlife
Science
CBS San Francisco

Lobster coming off menus after being red-listed over fishing danger to whales

MONTEREY BAY — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its "red list" of species to avoid.The organization, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said in a report that the fishing industry...
ANIMALS
Pocono Update

Seal Week has our Seal of Approval!

Are you fur seal? Seal week takes place from August 29 to September 2, 2022, to commemorate Pinniped science and conservation. There are around 30 species of pinnipeds in the world and most of them are seals. Seals are the only mammals that feed in the water and breed on land. They are found around coastlines and in frigid seas, with the majority in Antarctic and Arctic areas.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park

A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

