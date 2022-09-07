Read full article on original website
Related
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern
*Preference management is an integral part of a great notification infrastructure, which makes it a very important piece of the puzzle here at Courier. This also means that there was a lot of learning and experience-building opportunity for the intern on the project, Denis Tatar. Denis’ internship was only a few months long, but he was able to make an enormous impact as the product manager for Courier’s Preferences feature.
My Journey From a Novice to Becoming a Front-End Engineer
How? How exactly does one start a damn Blog?!??? Maybe I should introduce myself. Maybe I can jump in straight away and talk about... No, the introduction sounds better! CLEARLY, I AIN'T A PRO AT WRITING BLOGS 😆, but I do write code though 😂. I have a story to share, one I believe many of you will be able to resonate with!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Noonification: What is General Video Recognition? (9/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is General Video Recognition?. By @whatsai [ 6...
Firewall Configuration: 6 Best Practices to Secure a Business Network
Business success relies on network security. Proper security requires diligence and attention to detail, but some key best practices make it easier. Recent surges in cybercrime and ransomware attacks mean companies must increase their efforts. Here are some tactics that can help companies of any size defend themselves and stay...
Thread Communication in Java using Lock and Condition; A Tutorial
Java provides mechanisms for threads to communicate with each other when working on common resources. This post gives you a concrete example of threads communication. Let's consider this scenario. Alice is a computer programmer who also has a love for buying new shiny things (phones, laptops, gadgets). She has a list of things to buy. She works at a company called MonkeyTypes Inc. Her paycheck is $1,000 monthly. Imagine she currently has this wishlist:
How to Call any API from a Solidity Smart Contract — Part I
Deploying an Airnode to get off-chain data in your Smart Contract. As we all know that it is not possible by a Smart Contract to directly access external APIs outside of a blockchain. Interacting with off-chain data while working with Smart Contracts is a real problem for a lot of dApps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Let's Understand Chrome V8 — Chapter 11: Bytecode Dispatch
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. Dispatch is responsible for scheduling bytecode, which is equivalent to registering EIP++, and jumps to the next bytecode. Dispatch consists of two parts, one is a dispatch table and the other is the physical register. The table is an array that contains all bytecode addresses. V8 uses the physical register to dispatch bytecode for getting greater efficiency.
Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python
If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
Why is the Documentation of Tech Products So Hard to Use? (in the User’s Point of View)
Nowadays, our documentation of developer tools is hard to use and we tend to find the solution on other sources such as Youtube, GitHub issues, or blog posts. Its content may easily fall behind or the key point has not been mentioned at all. I consider this issue an emergent problem that we should toggle as soon as possible, and I think two major problems needed to be solved first. (In the user’s point of view)
What Does “Link in Bio” Mean and How to Make it More Effective
The term "Link in bio" is probably something you hear every day of your life if you use social media often (as I do). People will say "Link In Bio" when they want you to visit their profile's bio and click on a specific link. Why? Mainly because clickable links cannot be used in posts or comments on the majority of social media platforms.
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Intent Mechanism in Android
The foundation of learning programming for Android is basic categories. They are the framework of the entire source code – the “bricks” from which we create a full-fledged app. One of these categories is Intent. We'll understand what it is and how to use it today. Intent.
How to Develop a Metaverse Platform
The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
Structural Analysis of a Beam with Python
PlaneSections is a lightweight finite element beam bending library built on OpenSeesPy. PlaneSection library has four core modules which are as follows: The Builder module is used to create the beam and beam elements. The Analysis module and the Diagram module are used to plot the beam model. The Postprocess module plots the responses of the beam from the analysis, including force diagrams and deflections. This article is about how to create a simple beam model and plot its shear force and bending moment diagram using a python library created by csbloom.
Turn Your IDE Into a Powerhouse for Laravel Development With These Plugins for PhpStorm
In this part, I will cover the plugins that I use and recommend for your PhpStorm installation. If you are new to PhpStorm it can be daunting to get familiar with all the controls an IDE throws at you, but for a PHP/Laravel project, the added productivity is so much worth it.
Augmented Reality for SEO
In this day of the digital world, we frequently feel the need to alter the ways in which we use the internet, be it for personal use or for business purposes. The internet is evolving and with the ever-growing competition among companies to be on the top, adopting new technologies is the need of the hour. With one such technology being Augmented Reality.
Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1
Getting Started with Amazon Interactive Video Service (4-Part Series) It’s becoming impossible to ignore live streaming. There are tons of studies that illustrate its popularity and continued growth, but forget the numbers for just a second and consider how many of us consume news media, and entertainment, and even how some of us workout. We’re becoming more dependent on the internet to deliver us what we want and need, and we want it fast, reliably, and on demand.
3 Key Considerations when Recruiting for Clean Tech Startups
Elon Musk terminating a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter over the number of spam-bot accounts on the platform. Musk has escalated his fight against bots in recent days, calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Twitter's claims. Musk recently referred to bitcoin bots as the "single most frustrating problem on Twitter" Twitter may expand the usage of multifactor authentication, a sort of identity verification in which users must verify their identity using a different form of communication, like phone or email. On the other hand, a harsher campaign against spam bots would reduce Twitter's overall user base.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0